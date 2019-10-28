Students in advanced Advanced Placement courses will have to decide whether they will take end-of-course tests earlier than in previous years.
College Board, the college admissions organization that administers AP exams and the SAT, announced it has moved up the registration date for U.S. students to Nov. 10. Most Gwinnett County students taking AP course will have to register for their exams on Nov. 10 if they are taking AP courses during the first semester.
Students taking single-semester courses — including AP Government and Economics — in the spring will be able to register for AP exams between Jan. 6 and March 8, according to a release from Gwinnett County Public Schools.
In Gwinnett, AP exams for the 2019–20 school year are scheduled between May 4 and May 15. GCPS pays the registration fee for the first AP exam for all students currently enrolled in AP courses. Students are responsible for paying a $10 nonrefundable registration fee. Each additional exam registration is $94. Students who qualify for free or reduced-price lunch pay only the $10 fee for any exams for which they register.
Gwinnett students can register and pay for AP exams on MyPaymentsPlus portal and must confirm that they will pay a $40 cancellation fee per exam if they miss or skip an exam.
“As a school district, we want to ensure that, in the future, we continue our trajectory of increasing the number of students who show mastery on AP exams with a score of 3, 4, or 5,” Accelerated Programs and Gifted Director Keena Ryals-Jenkins said. “These results have shown evidence of being aligned to future college and career success.”
School district administration is concerned that an earlier registration deadline will see fewer students registering for exams.
The deadline is "much" earlier that previous deadlines, Associate Superintendent Jonathan Patterson said, and officials are worried about the impact the new policy will have regarding registration numbers. Students must decide earlier if they will be prepared for exams roughly six months in advance or risk paying a cancellation fee.
"There's a lot of concern through out the country," Patterson said during a Gwinnett County Board of Education work session on Oct. 17. "We hope to see a change."
Students who pass an exam with a 3 or higher on a 5-point scale can earn college credit or exempt certain college courses. The percentage of students passing AP exams has increase over the previous three years, but the school district has seen a decrease in the number of students that registered for last year's exams, according to 2018-19 data.