David Still doesn’t need to be reminded of how much Lawrenceville has changed over the years.
From his business’ office just off the Lawrenceville Square — in a building that was once city hall several decades ago — the lifelong Lawrenceville resident and Central Gwinnett High grad has been able to see at least two of the downtown storefronts revitalized as restaurants, Strange Taco and Foggy bottom BBQ. McCray’s Tavern and Local Republic have moved in to the storefronts across Caboose Alley from Still’s office.
And yet, as Still takes over as Lawrenceville’s new mayor, he inherits a city whose downtown is in the midst of a major transition. There is the SouthLawn development, the college corridor project, the Lawrence hotel and construction on the Lawrenceville Performing Arts Center.
Still said the efforts that inspired those projects — the idea of revitalizing downtown Lawrenceville — will remain a top priority during his administration.
“I guess what I’m looking forward to is trying to finish the business we’ve been working on and building community, you know building Lawrenceville back to a healthy community,” Still said. “I’m looking forward to being able to continue that process so that people actually know each other, that they have relationships because that’s what community really is, everybody knowing everybody, working together (and) playing together.”
The first day of 2020 is not only the first day of a new year, but also the first day of Still’s tenure as Lawrenceville’s new mayor. He ran unopposed in 2019 to succeed outgoing Mayor Judy Jordan Johnson, who chose to retire at the end of her final term rather than seek re-election.
Still and his father, Bruce Still, formerly owned the Daily Post until they sold the newspaper in the mid-1990s. A copy of the production plate for the Dec. 2, 1994 edition of the Gwinnett Post-Tribune — which was the newspaper’s name at the time — announcing the sale of the paper hangs in Still’s business office in downtown Lawrenceville. It was signed by employees who worked at the paper at time.
He spent the last four years serving on the Lawrenceville City Council, and was a member of the Lawrenceville Downtown Development Authority board before that.
That background gives him a unique perspective on where Lawrenceville has been and what needs to be addressed so the city can be successful in the future.
Once of those needs is making sure there is housing available in the city for people of all income levels so residents won’t be cost burdened, meaning they spend the majority of their income on housing.
Working towards having an “equal balance of all of the variety of socio-economic housing” in Lawrenceville is a big task that Still wants to address as mayor.
He is pulling together an ad hoc housing taskforce to look a the housing situation in Lawrenceville.
“Right now, we have 52% of our housing is rental, and much of that poor quality housing and (the goal is) trying to fix it so that where people live is quality for all various levels,” Still said.
The city has taken some steps in addressing the quality of housing for lower income residents by working with the Gwinnett Housing Corporation to replace two of its housing communities with new housing for those residents. Still said workforce housing will continue to be an area the city looks at, but he also plans to look at bringing in higher income “executive” housing, which the city doesn’t have much of now.
The housing committee will include voices ranging from the public and nonprofit sectors to the business community. There has been one meeting of the committee so far.
“We talked about ‘OK, let’s talk about our housing, from homeless camps to million dollar homes and all of that in between,’ “ Still said. “I brought the private sector, the nonprofit sector, the government sector all together so that, instead of working in silos, we can work together to figure out what’s the best thing for Lawrenceville.
“I’m looking forward to achieving that because when we have high levels of poverty, it’s hard for the kids to thrive so we’re trying to fix it so that they have stable housing as well as a variety of mixed-income housing.”
Household incomes in Lawrenceville is another area that Still said needs to be addressed. That includes looking at jobs, as well as transportation, in the city.
“We would like to bring in some higher paying jobs too, as opposed to being a $7 an hour (job) ... so that people can afford to have a quality life,” Still said.
“Right now, the median household income for Lawrenceville is $42,000 and the median household income for Gwinnett is $65,000, so we’ve got catching up to do.”
The new mayor said he and other city officials will meet with Partnership Gwinnett’s staff to see what types of jobs Lawrenceville can attract.
“There’s plenty of property at 316 and 20 and 120 that could be developed for office where it could bring in some different types of higher paying jobs,” Still said.
But, while those issues are being addressed, Still said the city will continue efforts to increase its “buzz factor,” something Johnson was keen on seeing built up, to help get Lawrenceville on the minds of non-residents.
That includes making sure downtown Lawrenceville continues to thrive. While the square has been the focus of much of the recent redevelopment efforts, Still said the area around the historic train depot will be a focus area in the future.
The idea is to create an entertainment district around the depot, building off Slow Pour Brewing Company and the forthcoming Ironshield Brewing location within walking distance of the depot.
To put how Still sees the symbiotic nature of Lawrenceville’s downtown core and its neighborhoods into perspective, he compared the city to a wagon wheel: downtown is the hub and the neighborhoods emanating outward from there are the spokes.
“If you take care of the hub, then the spokes will be healthy as well,” he said.