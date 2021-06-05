Gwinnettians were elected to the top two positions in the Georgia Republican Party at its convention in Jekyll Island this weekend.
David Shafer was re-elected to serve another two year term as the party's chairman, a position he's held since 2019. Meanwhile, BJ Van Gundy, who is active in the Gwinnett County GOP, was elected to serve as the state party's 1st vice-chairman.
Delegates at the state convention also elected Brant Frost as 2nd vice-chairman, Joseph Brannan as treasurer, Vikki Consiglio as assistant treasurer, Michael Welsh as secretary and Ken Carroll as assistant secretary.
“I am proud to serve another two years as chairman of the Georgia Republican Party,” Shafer said. “The enthusiasm we have witnessed this weekend will carry our State to victory for our Republican candidates in 2022.”
