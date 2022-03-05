Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue took aim at Gov. Brian Kemp as he brought his campaign for the Republican gubernatorial nomination to Duluth this week.
Perdue stood before a standing room only gathering of about three dozen supporters in a small dining room at Kurt's Bistro on Thursday night. It was an opportunity for him to explain why he is challenging Kemp, a fellow Republican and incumbent, for the GOP's nomination for governor.
"I want a Republican back in the White House in 2024 and that won't happen if Stacey Abrams wins this November — and Stacey Abrams will win if Brian Kemp is the (Republican) nominee," Perdue said.
Perdue's message about how seriously Democrats can contend for the governor's office may ring more loudly for Republicans in Gwinnett, a former GOP stronghold that has shifted toward Democrats in recent elections.
A Republican has not won Gwinnett County in either a presidential or gubernatorial race since 2014.
But, after the event in Duluth, Perdue had some words of encouragement for Gwinnett Republicans. He said education and outreach will be key to regaining ground in the county.
"We have to engage, not just in election years, but in off years as well, to just develop relationships and inform people about what we really believe," Perdue said. "And, that is economic opportunity for everybody, fiscal responsibility, limited government and individual liberty, and Democrats want state control."
2020 still lingers over the 2022 race
The event included a video message from former President Donald Trump, who has been critical of Kemp and has endorsed Perdue in the governor's race. It's a Republican primary race that has become as much about what is happening in Georgia now as what happened in the 2020 election.
Perdue's platform includes: addressing crime in Atlanta; creating a new law enforcement division devoted solely to enforcing Georgia's voting laws; eliminating the state income tax; pushing a Parents Bill of Rights that would go beyond the bill that is currently making its way through the state's legislative process; and independent outside audits on elections.
He also said residents of the Buckhead section of Atlanta should be allowed to vote on whether they can break away and form a new city.
"I have a vision for Georgia," Perdue said. "I grew up here, my mom and dad were school teachers, I worked my way through Georgia Tech and there are a couple of things that are really important to me."
The 2020 election and its aftermath was a key focus of Perdue's speech, though. The former senator framed himself as the only candidate for governor who can address concerns Republicans have raised about the 2020 election.
He referenced Democratic candidate Stacey Abrams multiple times during his speech but the remarks included few detailed attacks on Abrams other than her support for federal voting rights legislation.
While Perdue has called for changes in the aftermath of the 2020 election, he attacked the federal proposal. Democrats have framed that federal voting proposal as a response to Republican-backed state-level voting legislation that was passed in response to the 2020 election.
"We've got to get this cleaned up, and if you want to get it cleaned up, you've got to get me elected," Perdue told his supporters. "Stacey Abrams is not going to do it. In fact, she'll double down on this federal voting law and it's just incredible what she wants to do with voting laws."
Taking aim at the sitting governor
But, in order to face Abrams, Perdue must first defeat Kemp in the May 24 Republican primary. He focused his harshest criticisms at the governor and other state leaders, painting the State Capitol as a haven of corruption.
Perdue attacked Kemp on a number of issues, including not calling special session in late 2020 to look into that year's general election, not contesting a May 2020 consent decree related to that year's elections and by supporting the planned Rivian automotive plant in Rutledge.
The former senator also argued Kemp has not been supportive enough of Trump.
"If Brian Kemp was willing and able to bring us together, don't you think he would have done it already," Perdue asked his supporters. "It's just as simple as that. He has every reason to bring us together, and yet he's denied Donald Trump all year, he's denied any impropriety in the election all year, he denied a special session all and now he's denying anything about all of this evidence that is coming out."
Perdue also blamed Kemp for his Senate re-election loss, arguing that inaction by state leaders after the November 2020 election lowered confidence and turnout among Republican voters for a run-off between Perdue and Democrat Jon Ossoff.
Perdue led Ossoff in the 2020 general election, but he did not get the 50% plus one majority required under Georgia law. He then lost to Ossoff in the run-off.
The Kemp campaign fired back at Perdue on Friday, however. The governor's campaign released polling numbers earlier in the week which campaign officials said showed Kemp would do better against Abrams than Perdue would.
Kemp's campaign criticized Perdue's history as an executive at companies such as Dollar General, Sara Lee and Reebok.
"It's sad to see former Senator Perdue openly lying to voters on the campaign trail because he can't admit that his record of sending thousands of American jobs to China is what cost Republicans control of the U.S. Senate," Kemp spokesman Cody Hall said.
"Three consecutive public polls have now shown what we all know to be true, Governor Kemp is the only GOP candidate with the ability to beat Stacey Abrams in November and keep Georgia red. While David Perdue continues his ego-driven run for governor, Governor Kemp will continue to share his conservative record of results with hardworking Georgians throughout the state."
Perdue was not the only Republican running for governor who visited Gwinnett County this week. Kandiss Taylor was set to bring her Paint Georgia Red Bus Tour to Sugar Hill and Lawrenceville on Saturday, after the Daily Post's news deadline.
Taylor was scheduled to be at Sugar Hill Bakery, located at 4969 West Broad St., from 1 until 1:30 p.m. and at Wild Wings at The Shoppes, located at 1250 Scenic Highway in Lawrenceville, from 2:15 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.
