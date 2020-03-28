Eastside Medical Center employees found some surprises waiting for them at their cars this week.
Tucked under their windshield wipers were carnations wrapped with "thank you" notes attached. It was a way for the daughters of Dr. Michael Kissel, Eastside's chief of staff, to offer some appreciation to 125 hospital employees for the work they are doing during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease known as COVID-19.
“I’ve always had a strong appreciation for all medical staff and I’ve grown up admiring the medical personnel in my own life,” Grace Kissel said. “When my family came up with this idea I loved it. It was an honor to give a small token of appreciation for the people who do so much for our community.”
Eastside was quick to begin limited access and institute visitor screening at its hospital entrances as COVID-19 first began to show up in Georgia earlier this month. As of Wednesday — the day Kissel and her sisters, Anabel Kissel and Reagan Standridge placed the flowers and notes on cars — the hospital had not yet handled any patients who had COVID-19.
Dr. Michael Kissel's wife, Dana Standridge-Kissel, a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist and former Eastside ICU nurse, and the couple's daughters came up with the idea to place the carnations and "Thank You" notes on the cars of employees at the hospital.
“We’ve seen how hard our dad has been working these past few weeks and we wanted to show the staff at Eastside that their work was appreciated,” Anabel Kissel said.
They got a local florist, Tropical Roses, to donate flowers for the effort. The florist also donated plastic wraps to cover the flowers.
The daughters then came to the hospital Wednesday morning and placed the flowers and notes under the windshield wipers on employees cars.
“As a medical provider, I know that caring for others during times like these can be heavy,” Standridge-Kissel said. “Our family wanted to bring some light into these difficult days, especially to those working so hard for our safety and health. We have always tried to teach our girls to have ‘attitudes of gratitude’ and to see that in action today made my mama heart so very proud.”
The daughters said they enjoyed getting to express their appreciation to the staff at the hospital. As they were placing the flowers and notes, they encountered some of the nurses who work at Eastside and got to thank them in person as well.
“It was heartwarming to see the reactions and how touched the staff was who caught us passing out the flowers,” Anabel Kissel said.
Reagan Standridge said, “It made me feel warm and happy inside.”
And, Eastside staff members enjoyed seeing the token of gratitude as well. Eastside Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Tracey Smithson, throughout the day on Wednesday.
“During these uncertain times, acts of kindness shine bright," Smithson said. "Our physicians, nurses, and all of our colleagues have shown an unwavering response to the COVID-19 pandemic. We are incredibly thankful to be a part of a community that supports and recognizes their dedication.”
