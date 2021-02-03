Applications are now open for Gwinnett Community Outreach’s signature programs — the Gwinnett 101 Citizen Academy and Gwinnett Youth Commission.
The Citizen Academy is a 12-week session that runs April 1 through June 22. Weekly sessions are expected to take place in person but the class size will be reduced to 15 participants to help with social distancing. Masks will be required.
Applications for the spring class are available online at Gwinnett101.com. The deadline is March 1. Participants must be at least 18 years old and be a resident or business owner in Gwinnett or a student attending a Gwinnett college or university.
High school sophomores, juniors and seniors can take part in the Gwinnett Youth Commission, which consists of an eight-week training session and a graduation, at which participants are sworn-in as youth commissioners. The session runs June 2 through July 27.
The Gwinnett Youth Commission is an initiative to develop youth leaders to speak on behalf of their peers, help county government leaders better understand youth issues, plan community events and participate in volunteer projects.
To be eligible for the commission, students must be a resident of Gwinnett County, be a rising sophomore, junior or senior at a Gwinnett high school and submit a completed application and a typed essay by April 12.
High school students can get more information about the program, along with the application, on the Gwinnett Youth Commission webpage or at GwinnettCommunityOutreach.com.
