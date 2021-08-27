The Gwinnett County District Attorney's Office has cleared a correctional officer at Phillips State Prison of allegations that they used excessive force by punching an inmate.
The DA's office began investigating the incident after a video from the prison was leaked. Investigators toured the prison, reviewed videos, interviewed people who were present for the incident and meeting with prison officials.
Ultimately, the investigators decided they did not have enough evidence to file charges against the officer.
"We do find that the incident, as it played out, was profoundly regrettable," the DA's Office said in a statement. "However, the correctional officer was within use of force guidelines. As a community, it is critical that persons who are incarcerated are treated humanely."
https://vimeo.com/593275004/be44fdda42
Phillips State Prison is a Georgia Department of Corrections-run medium security prison on West Rock Quarry Road in Buford. It opened 31 years ago and houses 918 inmates and has a special management unit, a C.E.R.T. Team, a tactical squad and a canine unit, according to the Department of Corrections.
The DA's Office released a video of the exchange, in which they said the inmate poked, swung at and resisted correctional officers when they told him to return to his cell.
Prosecutors asserted that their duty was to get both sides of what happened to make sure that neither the rights or safety of the people involved were violated. They said that included the rights of both the inmate and the correctional officer.
I'm a Crawford Long baby who grew up in Marietta and eventually wandered to the University of Southern Mississippi for college. Earned a BA in journalism (double minor in political science and history). Previously worked in Florida and Clayton County.
