Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine recently named Darnae Parks, MSLD, as the director of diversity and community partnerships at PCOM Georgia. In this role, Parks will work to implement educational, assessment and quality improvement programs and initiatives as they relate to cultural competency and diversity, and inclusion.
“As a proud member of several minority groups, I have experienced speed bumps and road blocks that only delayed my determined outcomes,” Parks said. “My goal in this position is to make sure that our faculty and staff have the best resources to ensure that our future medical providers, pharmacists, psychologists and scientists are properly prepared to assist our growing diverse communities.”
Parks most recently served as the associate director of admissions at PCOM Georgia. In that position, he oversaw the application process for the Doctor of Pharmacy and Doctor of Physical Therapy programs, as well as the Physician Assistant Studies and Medical Laboratory Science graduate programs. In addition, he developed partnerships with organizations to promote academic program growth.
In November, he received the inaugural Employee Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Award at the annual Employee Recognition Awards luncheon. According to Marcine Pickron-Davis, PhD, chief diversity and community relations officer, the award was given to one faculty and one staff member on each campus “who went above and beyond to advance diversity, equity and inclusion at PCOM.” Employees were nominated for the award by colleagues.
Parks serves as a member of the President’s Task Force for Underrepresented Minorities in Recruitment and Retention, as well as chair of the the PCOM LGBTQIA+ Council. In addition, he serves as a health advisory board member for Gwinnett County Public Schools. He was honored by the 2017 – 2018 PCOM Georgia Student Organizations Council with a Staff and Services Recognition Award.
Parks is a member of the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy, where he serves on the Champion Advisory Committee, the Southeastern and the National Association of Advisors for the Health Professions, the National Association of Medical Minority Educators, where he is the membership co-chair, and the Georgia Association of Collegiate Registrars and Admissions Officers.
He earned a BA in history from Newberry College, Newberry, South Carolina. In addition, he earned a master’s of strategic leadership development from Clayton State University in Morrow.
“We are pleased that Darnae is joining our team and look forward to his contributions in advancing diversity, equity and inclusion at PCOM Georgia,” Pickron-Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.