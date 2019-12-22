About 150 volunteers and members of the Philadelphia Winn Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution set out across East Shadowlawn Memorial Gardens in Lawrenceville last weekend to honor military veterans buried there.
The DAR chapter hosted a Wreaths Across America ceremony at the cemetery, placing wreaths on the graves of veterans as a way to honor their service. The event also included a service that included local dignitaries as well as statewide officials from the Sons of the American Revolution.
“The participants of this ceremony were standing with a grateful Nation at 1,700 locations on the official Wreaths Across America Day,” Philadelphia Winn Chapter Publicity and Media Chairwoman Lynn Jacques said.
The National Wreaths Across America program is designed to not only remember the service of the deceased veterans, but also honor it while teaching children the “value of freedom.”
Participants in the program at East Shadowlawn included members of the Philadelphia Winn chapter as well as members of the Button Gwinnett chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution, the Elisha Winn Chapter of the Children of the American Revolution, VFW Post 4180, American Legion Post 262, Boy Scout Troop 597 and Cub Scout Pack 597.
Georgia Society of the Sons of the American Revolution President Scott Collins, state Sen. Renee Unterman and Gwinnett Commission Chairwoman Charlotte Nash also participated in the event.