It may not have the name recognition that other Gwinnett County non-profits have, but Gwinnett Chatt Outreach has plugged along for three years, helping teenagers find potential post-high school paths.
It hasn't always been easy, with founder Ryan Cox sometimes paying out of his own pocket to take teens to businesses for behind the scenes tours or to local colleges to illustrate higher education options. The organization has amassed some key supporters, however, including elected officials, law enforcement and leaders of other nonprofits.
"I never want cost to be a burden for parents and a reason not to have their kids in a program that will positively impact their lives," Cox said. "We take numerous trips to businesses throughout the area and we learn about so many careers, jobs that most of (the teens) have never heard of or never thought of."
Gwinnett Chatt Outreach got an opportunity to be in the spotlight on Saturday night when the organization held its first-ever Dancing Stars of Gwinnett fundraiser at the Lawrenceville Arts Center.
During the event, Gwinnett community leaders put on their dancing shoes and did salsas, tangos, rumbas and slow dances to raise money for Gwinnett Chatt Outreach while the organization's leaders took the opportunity to talk about what they've been doing to help teenagers.
During the event, Cox said the organization was planning to arrange a behind-the-scenes tour at the Georgia Aquarium to show teens what it takes to become a marine biologist and will be bringing in musicians from various genres of music to teach them not only about the music industry but also what it takes to be a professional musician. Cox also announced during the event that teens currently in the program will get new laptops.
And, a teen, whom the program helped get enrolled at Gwinnett Technical College, received a $2,000 scholarship from the Jamel Family Foundation to attend college during the event.
People who have worked with the organization praised it for filling a need in the community.
"It's just been great to see some of the community engagement that occurs," Lawrenceville Police Officer Jacob Baird said. "I help Ryan do some of the food drives. We're doing one this (Thursday) over here in the parking lot at the amphitheater at the (Lawrenceville Lawn) and we're doing a box fan drive.
"It's just great stuff in the community."
Twelve local leaders, including one married couple, participated in the event. With the exception of the married couple, which danced as a pair, local community leaders were paired with dancers from Fred Astaire Dance Studios in a Dancing With the Stars-style competition.
The amount of money raised at the event was still being tabulated after it ended, but Cox said about 300 people attended the event. A silent auction was also held as part of the event and community leaders who danced in the event were challenged to raise $3,000 a piece for Gwinnett Chatt Outreach.
"I think it went really well," Cox said. "I'm happy with the turnout, I'm happy with the crowd participation. I felt like everybody really enjoyed it. I'm already having people ask me to do it again next year."
Gwinnett County Board of Education Chairwoman Tarece Johnson and her dancing partner, Fred Astaire Dance Studios dancer Pierre Bush, were crowned the dancing champions — but not without having to a face a dance off.
Johnson and state Rep. Park Cannon were tied in the judge's scores so the decision to made to have the pair do a dance off with the winner decided based on audience applause and cheering. Cannon's dance partner was Fred Astaire Dance Studios dancer Walter Hayes.
Meanwhile, Gwinnett Chatt Outreach board member Catherine Hardrick, who was one of the dancing stars at the event, was recognized as the dancer who raised the most money for the organization. Attendees were given a QR code to scan that allowed them to donate in the name of their favorite dancer so the numbers were still being calculated as the event was taking place.
Johnson said she decided to support Gwinnett Chatt Outreach and participate in the event because she believes the organization is making a difference in the lives of the teens who participate in it. She added that her own son participates in the program.
"I believe one person can make a difference and the leader, Ryan Cox, has really made a difference by dedicating his time and energy and efforts to making a difference in the lives of children," Johnson said. "He has an amzing team of people now and we have many people making a difference."
Other dancing stars included Lawrenceville City Councilwoman Marlene Taylor Crawford, Preface Project founder and Gwinnett library board member JT Wu, Lawrenceville Police Officer Terrence Barnes, attorneys BT Parker and Helen Kim, Daphnee Fortunate, Paul Duke STEM High School student Kevin Freeman and Nvestfit President Samuel Richmond and his wife, Melanie.
Taylor-Crawford said she was participating in support of Gwinnett Chatt Outreach because of its work with teens.
"Not only is it important to give students an opportunity, they also have to have access," she said. "They have to be able to go out and meet people in various career fields who look like them so that they will know that this community has opportunities for them."
But, Cox said there is more work that needs to be done. He had a request for Gwinnett County business owners in particular.
"We need you to step up," Cox said. "We need you to host our group at your place of employment. Have you ever wondered why says they wish they had this program when they were a teenager? So, this is your opportunity to be the one that's giving back."
