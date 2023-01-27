Though we are in the dead of winter, spring will be here before we know it. Now is a good time to do some chores to prepare your home landscape for warmer weather and improve its quality and health for the growing season.

How does your liriope look now? This border, ground cover, or edging plant often gets brown edges on the leaves during the growing season and, by the end of the year, has an unsightly appearance.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

