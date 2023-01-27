Though we are in the dead of winter, spring will be here before we know it. Now is a good time to do some chores to prepare your home landscape for warmer weather and improve its quality and health for the growing season.
How does your liriope look now? This border, ground cover, or edging plant often gets brown edges on the leaves during the growing season and, by the end of the year, has an unsightly appearance.
Remove these leaves but cutting with pruners, mowing, or using a weed eater. Make the plant look better by mowing off these older leaves. Be careful to do this before the new leaves emerge. As the new leaves grow out, the plant will look better.
Carefully cut off the old leaves. Mow the leaves off with a mower set on the highest setting or with a weed eater. You could also cut off the old leaves with hedge shears. Be careful not to damage the plant’s crown as you remove the leaves. Refrain from cutting back Mondo grass since it grows very slowly and will take a long time to recover.
Many perennials look dead now. We know that they will green up as spring approaches. Can we prune them now? The frost browns their leaves. To make the garden look better, some gardeners prune the foliage then.
The perennials may survive better if we wait to prune them until just before they begin growing in the spring.
When do we prune woody trees, shrubs, and vines? There are two basic types of plants — some bloom on the old growth, such as azaleas and forsythias. Wait until after they bloom to cur. The other type includes those that bloom on new wood, such as care myrtles and most roses, and can be pruned during the winter and early spring.
Camellias, hollies, pittosporum, peaches, apples, and other plants may have scale insects. They attach to plant stems and leaves and suck the plant’s sap. Some scales look like fish scales or smooth bumps on the plant. Others are covered with a fuzzy or powdery covering.
Some have appearances that resemble wax or styrofoam. Scales are inactive during cold weather. The young (called crawlers) come out with warmer temperatures and crawl out to start new infestations.
You can control scales in winter by spraying them with dormant horticultural oils applied when the plants are not growing in winter. Applying them in the growing season may burn the plant’s leaves. Treat infected ones now for control and to keep them from spreading this spring. Apply all pesticides according to label instructions.
Remove dead plants, stakes, and other materials from flower and vegetable gardens to clean the garden and prepares it for planting.
Spring cleaning prepares the garden and the gardener for the growing season. Work now so you will be ready for the 2023 growing season.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
According to the American Red Cross, winter is “one of the most difficult times of year to collect enough blood products to meet patient needs.” National Blood Donor Month has taken place each January since 1970. Find a blood drive here: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive.
This poll is not scientific - results reflect opinions of respondents
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.