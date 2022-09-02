Over the many years I have been an Extension Agent, one of the most common questions I receive from homeowners is, “Why is my tree dying, and what can be done about it?” Many reasons can cause trees to start declining.
When leaves suddenly dry up and die on a tree, the cause is often a stem or root problem.
Stem damage, especially by string weedeaters and lawn mowers, can open the tree up to rots which weakens the tree.
Check your tree for damage. Often nothing and be done once it occurs. Avoid painting the wound, which will not help, and initiate measures to prevent further damage. Kill the grass around the tree’s base and replace it with a two-to-four-inch layer of a fine-textured organic mulch, such as pine straw, pine bark, or cypress mulch, so mowers and string trimmers will not be used close to the tree.
Drought and excessive amounts of water can lead to the decline of shade trees. Most tree roots are in the top eight to twelve inches of soil. When very dry or saturated with water for a long time, the tree’s feeder roots, which are small white fine roots, begin to die. They take up most of the tree’s water and nutrients; if damaged or killed, the tree must replace these roots to survive.
The continued bad weather we have had over the past few years has harmed many trees making a recovery impossible and causing them to perish without apparent reason suddenly. The condition is known as shade tree decline.
What can be done? Once symptoms appear, little can be done to help the tree. Trees have large reserves of food and water stored up. When they suffer enough damage to kill them, it may be a year or more before they perish, which is why a tree may die due to drought or flooding that happened long ago.
Shade tree decline weakens trees making them more susceptible to pests. Weak trees can also have issues such as slime flux (an oozing liquid from the stem caused by bacteria), fungal cankers, or leaf spots.
Prevention is the best way to keep shade tree decline from occurring. Keep the tree vigorous throughout its life. When planting, pick a site suitable for the tree. For instance, do not plant dogwoods in full sun since they prefer partial shade.
Prepare the site well before planting — digging a planting hole at least two to three times wider than the root ball and no deeper than the top. If plants are grown in a container, loosen roots in the root ball before planting. For balled and burlapped trees, remove the burlap from the top of the ball, being careful not to damage the ball. Never plant trees deeper than the top of the rootball.
For established trees, stay away from trees with mowers, trimmers, and heavy equipment. Even if the equipment has not hit the tree, driving over the roots compacts the soil and can kill roots. Digging deeply around trees or filling around trees also kills roots and weakens trees.
When filling around trees, remember the general rule that states that placing four inches of soil over the roots of an increases its chances of suffering decline.
Trees are a great asset, and we are blessed to have many that can grow here. Though they can suffer and die, reducing the chances of tree decline and death by implementing some measures to ensure its health and survival will reduce the chances of this issue occurring. You may want to have an arborist assess your trees.
