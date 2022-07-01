We are in a hot, dry weather pattern, and many of our garden plants are suffering. Keeping them watered is essential to their survival. One of the most frequent causes of harm to landscape plant material is improper applications of water, either too much or too little.

Many established ornamental plants can go extended periods without water. Even during droughts, more plants die from overwatering than lack of it. For example, junipers can tolerate prolonged dry spells, but they will perish if overwatered or planted in poorly drained soil.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.