The Extension office receives calls from people who are frustrated that their flowering plants fail to bloom. They will ask questions such as “Where are my flowers?” or “Why didn’t my plant or shrub bloom this year? It was loaded with flowers last summer.”
Several reasons exist as to why their garden plants have produced little or no blooms.
The lack of blooms can be the result of many factors. Examples include insufficient or excessive amounts of light, freezes, too much or too little water, fertilization, and pruning practices, among other issues. One or more of these issues could impact the production of flowering.
Be conscious of the amount of fertilizer applied to your garden plants. Too much fertilizer, particularly with high levels of nitrogen, will encourage excessive amounts of vegetative growth, which can cause little or no flowering. Have your soil tested.
Some plants, such as a ginko or magnolia tree, may take 20 years to bloom. Many of our dogwoods grown from seed may take five to seven years to bloom, and then they bloom lightly. Many plants go through an aging process and have to mature into their sexual stage of development. Dogwood cultivars ‘Cherokee Princess’ or ‘Barton’s White’ has the advantage that they bloom at an earlier age than others. So if your plant isn’t blooming yet, it may just still be too young.
At the other extreme, some plants may face reduced or loss of blooms as they mature. They may get cluttered with large old canes of roses. If you remove one-third of the old canes each year, as well as dead, dying and diseased branches, you will stimulate new growth with more flower buds.
Excessive amounts of shade are another reason why many plants fail to bloom. Flowering plants that are growing under rapidly growing shade trees receive higher levels of shade that can reduce blossoms. Many flowering plants need sunny exposure to grow properly and produce flower buds, and if this too much shade causes less flower bud production, if they receive, do not get enough light. For instance, a rose needs at least six hours of direct sun to offer its best flowering.
The weather can cause many problems. It can be too cold or not cold enough. It can be too wet or too dry. Both temperature and moisture level extremes can cause flowers not to form or abort after forming.
Late pruning can remove flower buds. Azaleas and most other early spring flowering plants form their buds after they bloom the previous summer. If you prune these plants, be sure to do it after they bloom and not any later than early July. Hard rejuvenation pruning, where you cut a plant back to the ground, can also reduce or eliminate blooms on spring flowering plants. Some flowering plants form their buds on the new growth and can be pruned during the winter, such as crape myrtles and most roses.
Lack of flowering can be frustrating and disappointing; however, several reasons exist as to the cause. By thoroughly understanding the growing conditions your plants require and their current environments, you can increase the likelihood of having colorful displays of flowers.
Please check my blog out: http://gardeningingwinnett.blogspot.com/. It has information on a variety of horticultural topics and is updated frequently.
