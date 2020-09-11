A month ago, a derecho, an extensive line of thunderstorms with straight-line winds, caused extensive damage in Iowa. The storm had over 100 mph wind speeds, causing extensive damage to crops, buildings, and trees. Several videos show the high winds blowing over trees. The city of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, had more than 60% of its trees damaged or destroyed by the storm.
Our area is subject to high winds due to thunderstorms and often when cold fronts pass through. Additionally, many trees have been weakened due to droughts, construction activities, and excessive heat reflected from buildings, concrete, and asphalt. These conditions, in combination, increase the likelihood trees could topple on your property.
What should be done if you are concerned about the stability of trees around your home? The best course of action is to hire a certified arborist, who is professionally certified through the International Society of Arboriculture, to do a site assessment of the trees in questions.
An arborist can examine and identify the potential risks of trees on your property and recommend specific treatments, such as pruning, to maintain their health and vigor. Pruning may include thinning out branches, removing dead limbs that could damage property or harm people. Sometimes, the tree’s complete removal is warranted if nothing can be done to save it, especially if the tree is potentially dangerous. Arborists can also provide recommendations for preventative maintenance to maximize the health of your trees.
What should be done if a tree falls and hits your home? First, if anyone is injured or trapped, call 911. If not, still contact your local fire department to see if any utilities are damaged and if you need to contact the appropriate company, such as electrical, gas, or water, to have them shut down. Contact your homeowner’s insurance company to notify them of the damage and determine what repairs will be covered.
Even if it does not hit your house, use extreme caution around any tree that has fallen. Trying to remove it yourself could prove fatal. Even tree care professionals with many years of experienced have been severely injured or killed. The tree could be in contact with power lines and be electrically charged. It could also shift and fall over, crushing anyone near it. Hire a tree care company to remove the fallen tree.
What do you look for in searching for a qualified arborist and tree care company? Ensure the person in question is a certified arborist through the International Society of Arboriculture (ISA). Ask for proof of insurance, workers’ compensation insurance, the name, and the insurance company’s contact information. Check to make sure the company has the necessary licenses and permits. Ask for references and call those references and visit sites that the company has performed.
Get more than one estimate, and do not always accept the lowest bid. You should examine the credentials and the written specifications of the firms that submitted proposals and determine the best combination of price, work to be done, skill, and professionalism to protect your substantial investment. Get it in writing. Most reputable arborists have their clients sign a contract.
Be sure to read the contract carefully and ask: when will the work be started and finished? Who is responsible for cleanup? Is this the total cost, or are there hidden fees? Is stump grinding included, or is that an additional charge? Some individuals are just Certified Arborists and are not employed by tree care companies.
To find a tree care company and certified arborists, please refer to the website of the Georgia Arborist Association at www.georgiaarborist.org.
