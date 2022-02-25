Of the many pests that trouble homeowners, rodents are some of the most upsetting and disturbing to homeowners. These small mammals can get into houses, causing issues, including the spread of diseases.
The three main ones present in our area are the house mouse, roof rat, and Norway rat. Initiating some control and preventative measures will help keep them away.
The house mouse is one of the most common. It has a body that can reach up to four inches in length and has a gray to brown top and is light gray on its underside. The rodents are omnivores meaning they prefer seeds, fruits, grains, and meat.
They visit many feeding sites when active and consume small quantities from each. They do not require water if their food has at least 16% moisture. The animals are nocturnal. House mice have an excellent ability to climb and can survive an eight-foot fall onto a hard surface. Female mice can reproduce eight times in their lives with litters of four to seven.
Roof rats can grow up to eight inches long and vary from black to brown to gray, with the underside being white. They are also omnivores. They feed less than mice but more each time. Roof rats are agile and can swing, jump, and climb; they tend to enter and nest in the upper parts of structures. They can nest outside in trees and other vegetation. These rodents burrow very little and are nocturnal.
The Norway rat can grow up to ten inches long. It varies in color from brown to black to gray. Like the other two, they are omnivores. The animals are nocturnal and burrow extensively in soil and frequently inhabit basements and lower portions of structures.
Several signs signal the presence of rodents. The presence of their droppings is quite common and varies in size and shape. A distinctive musky odor may be present. Gnaw marks are light in color and darken over time. In dusty areas, footprints can be visible.
What should you do if rodents have taken up residents in your home? The use of traps is one of the most effective. Many types exist. Snap traps, the traditional ‘mouse traps,’ are one, and there are also glue boards. Use baits such as tuna, peanut butter, dried fruits, and others.
Place the traps in areas where rodents travel, along the bottom of walls, in corners, and under objects. The use of poisons is another technique, and several types are available. Like all pesticides, follow all label directions and safety precautions. One problem with the poison baits is that the rodents consume them and can die in wall voids, attics, crawl spaces, and basements, causing foul odors. For severe infestations, contact a licensed pest control operator.
Excluding them from entering the structure in the first place will help. Patch up openings around your home in the outside walls and foundation. Make sure doors and windows close tightly. Cover air vents with hardware cloth. Control conditions that make their presence more likely such as trimming weeds and grasses around the home, sealing garbage cans, keeping food stored in tightly-sealed containers or the refrigerator, and not leaving pet food out overnight.
Though the presence of rodents can be troublesome, keeping them out of the home or initiating control tactics when they are inside will reduce their impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.