The Extension office has recently received numerous calls from homeowners concerned about a white powdery substance that has appeared on the leaves and flowers of some of their garden plants. What they are observing is a fungal disease called powdery mildew.

Several different types of fungi cause this disease. Some are host specific, while others can infect a variety of plants. Some of the most susceptible plants are crape myrtles, dogwoods, roses, phlox, and golden euonymus. The disease usually begins on the lower leaves and moves to the top, causing them to curl upwards and eventually turn red or brown. It rarely causes plant death, but infected plants can be disfigured.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.