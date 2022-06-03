The numerous bodies of water in our area, such as lakes, streams, rivers, wetlands, and groundwater, are some of our most valuable natural resources. Protecting them is essential to maintaining the environmental health of the community. Unfortunately, certain landscape practices, such as fertilizers and pesticides, can pollute water bodies.
Leaves, grass clippings, and other organic landscape wastes can also be troublesome. Rainwater that flows off roofs and paved surfaces goes into storm drains. It enters bodies of water carrying these pollutants with it. Homeowners can implement landscape management practices that can maintain turfgrass and ornamental plants to reduce the likelihood of contaminating water resources.
When fertilizers end up in waterways, they can stimulate the growth of algae. They shade other plant material and deplete the oxygen in the water, thus killing fish and other aquatic wildlife. Excessive fertilizer, manure, or compost applications can also contaminate lakes and streams. In general, most established healthy trees and shrubs seldom require regular fertilizer applications.
Have your soil tested for pH and several key nutrients through the Gwinnett County Extension and apply the recommended amount of fertilizer. When making applications to your lawn, use a deflector shield on spreaders to keep the granules off the pavement and leave a three-foot buffer of unfertilized turf near the edge of any bodies of water. Any fertilizer spills on paved areas should be removed since they can be washed down storm drains and into lakes, rivers, and streams.
When applying pesticides, thoroughly follow all label directions and safety precautions. Use only the pesticide amounts listed on the label. Exceeding that level is illegal and increases the chances of contaminating water sources. Using the correct cultural practices, such as appropriate water applications, fertilization, proper pruning techniques, and using plant material adapted to climatic and site conditions, will reduce the need for pesticide applications. When applying pesticides, make sure you keep them away from any bodies of water, off paved areas, and away from storm drains.
Always fill and clean sprayers, spreaders, and other application equipment at least 100 feet from these areas and pathways. Never pour pesticides down storm drains, sewer pipes, sinks, or toilets.
Grass clippings, leaves, or other plant debris on paved areas, drains, and drainage ditches can be washed into bodies of water. Microbial organisms decay this debris, causing a reduction in oxygen levels that can harm aquatic organisms. When mowing, allow the grass clippings to fall to the ground. They are a natural source of fertilizer and are beneficial for the lawn. Some mowers are designed to mulch the clippings and return them to the soil.
Mow your grass at the maximum recommended height and remove no more than one-third of the grass blade’s height. Remove clippings that get onto paved areas. Dispose of plant wastes in inert landfills or use them as mulch or compost.
You do not have to choose between keeping your home landscape attractive and protecting water quality. You can achieve both by using chemical pesticides properly and only when needed, managing the application of fertilizers, and keeping them along with organic wastes out of the water drainage system. By using environmentally friendly landscape management practices, you can help improve the quality of our water resources.
