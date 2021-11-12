Since the cold weather is now upon us, many homeowners are making use of their fireplaces. Nothing beats sitting by a warm fire during a cold spell while enjoying family activities.
Although many homes have gas fireplaces, wood is used in others. When getting wood for it, you should only use local sources. In recent years, several invasive insects that are destructive to trees have been imported into the United States.
Many hardwood and pine trees serve as potential hosts for these harmful pests, so no firewood is considered safe to be moved long distances. While these pests cannot move far on their own, they can travel a long way when transported in firewood. Using the wood from your local area reduces the chances of introducing these pests to your area.
In the Northeast and upper Midwest, the Asian long-horned beetle became established in New York City and Chicago, with infestations reported in other areas. The beetle was introduced by wood pallets and other wood packing material to import goods from Asian countries. The insect is one to one and one-half inches in length, black with white specks, and has two long antennae, and it attacks maples, poplars, willows, elms, and other tree species.
It bores into the heart of the tree, eventually killing it. Most of the trees lining neighborhood streets have had to be cut down in some areas due to this insect. The sirex woodwasp was imported the same way as the Asian long-horned beetle. The wasp is infesting many species of pine trees in the Northeast and upper Midwest.
The insect bores into the trees and introduces a fungus that eventually clogs the tree’s vascular system leading to death. Economically important softwood timber trees of the Southeast are also vulnerable to this insect. However, neither pest has been detected in Georgia.
The emerald ash borer was first discovered in Michigan in 2002. The beetle has a dark shiny green color and is roughly one-half inches in length. The larval stage of the insect feeds on the inner bark of trees, causing death. Native to Asia, it attacks all species of ash trees and has spread into many other states.
Consequently, millions of ash trees have perished. In 2013 emerald ash borers were detected in Fulton and Dekalb counties and have since been found in other locations in the state in the metro Atlanta area. Less than one percent of the trees in Georgia are ash trees, but this does not reduce the threat the beetle poses.
Several steps can be taken to prevent transporting of invasive pests through firewood. Purchase your firewood at your destination rather than transporting it. Many recreational areas have firewood for sale. Ask when making reservations. Always purchase firewood that was cut locally within 50 miles. Aged or seasoned firewood is not safe either. Insect pests can still infest this wood as well.
You can still enjoy the warmth from your fireplace and campground fire. Using local sources of firewood goes a long way in preventing the spread of these destructive invasive insect pests. For more information, please refer to the following website: http://www.dontmovefirewood.org/.
