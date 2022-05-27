Many homeowners in Gwinnett County have septic systems, and they frequently question what can be grown, if anything, over their septic drain field.
Plant material can be beneficial in these areas by managing moisture and nutrient levels within the soil. It can also help limit activities that can compact the soil and reduce the system’s effectiveness.
However, using the wrong plants can potentially harm the septic drain field and lead to costly repairs. Use plants in these areas that will not be troublesome to the septic system if you follow some simple guidelines.
Certain plants, by their nature, have a greater potential to disturb the septic drain field systems. Shallow rooted annual and perennial herbaceous plants can be planted closer to the drain fields since they do not have invasive roots. Turfgrass can be grown over the drain field and is beneficial since it helps hold the soil in place.
Plant trees and shrubs further away from it since they have a more extensive root system. A good rule of thumb is to use the ultimate mature height of the selected tree as the minimum planting distance from the septic drain field. Avoid plants with aggressive, water-loving deep roots that typically thrive in wet locations and can clog or disrupt the pipes in the system.
Some plants, such as willows and river birches, are known for invading septic lines. Others to avoid include magnolias, poplars, red maples, sugar maples, and elms. The extra moisture and nutrients are favorable to the growth of the roots of these plants, causing the lines to become clogged. You can plant shallow root trees and shrubs, such as crabapples, dogwoods, hemlocks, hollies, and arborvitae, towards the drier ends of the drain lines.
Avoid the placement of groundcovers, such as English ivy or liriope, over septic drain fields. They can form thick mats and collect leaf debris preventing the soil from being able to dry out.
Locate vegetable gardens away from the septic drain fields. The vegetables, especially root vegetables, could become contaminated with disease-causing microbes. Different soil types vary in their ability to filter contaminants; however, there is no way to ensure that everything is filtered out. Additionally, frequent tilling and working of the soil could damage the lines.
Do not apply excessive mulch or soil on top of the drain field. Do not install raised beds over it, which can have a detrimental effect on the system’s performance by causing the soil to become compacted and preventing soil moisture from evaporating.
By carefully choosing and placing plant material around septic drain fields, you can have an attractive landscape that benefits the system. Most importantly, this can reduce the chances of costly septic line repairs.
