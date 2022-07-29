Recently I visited Miami, Fla., on vacation. While there, I was amazed at such different plants in the landscape that bore little resemblance to what I am familiar with in North Georgia.
Some are houseplants to us but outside year-round there. Miami is in USDA Hardiness Zone 10b, where the temperatures seldom drop below 40 degrees, whereas we are in Zone 7b, which can have winter temperatures as low as 10 degrees. Thus, South Florida has many plants that cannot survive all year in our climate. However, some can be planted during the summer and treated as annuals, providing color to the home landscape.
Bougainvillea has a shrub to vine-like growth pattern with thorns. They produce colorful blooms, which are not real flowers but have three paper-like bracts, specialized leaf-like structures that encompass a small white flower barely noticeable. The blossoms form in clusters are vary from red to pink to white.
They have a cascading appearance and are an excellent choice for hanging baskets and window boxes. They require moist, well-drained soils and full sun. Occasional pruning is needed to remove old blooms to encourage the production of new ones.
Mandevilla is a vine that produces brilliant pink to white flowers throughout the summer. The plants need full sun and well-drained soil. Since they are vines, support is necessary, such as a trellis. Pinching them on occasions will help them develop a bushier growth pattern.
Ixora’s are shrubs with large clusters of bright red to pink to orange flowers. Sometimes that plant is referred to as flame-of-the-woods due to its blossoms. When young, it has bronze leaves that turn green as they mature. They prefer full sun to part shade and moist, acidic soils with plenty of organic matter.
Elephant ears (Colocasia spp.) provide attractive foliage to the landscape. The plant has soft, velvet-like leaves that can be as wide as three feet. Elephant ears come in different varieties, with leaves ranging from green to purple, some being variegated. The plants range from three feet to six feet in height.
They prefer sites that have moist, well-drained soil in full sun or partial shade. They grow from corms, short plant structures with thick underground plant stems. Plant them two to four inches deep and four feet apart. Elephant ears are good companion plants to canna lilies, among other plants. They create a tropical feel when used around pools or other water features.
Several houseplants can be planted outside. The Chinese evergreens (Aglaonema spp.) have foliage ranging from green to variegated silver to gray and can grow up to three feet. They prefer moist, well-drained soil with organic soil amendments. Plant them in sites that are shady to semi-shady. Crotons have attractive leaves with vibrant colors in varying degrees of red, orange, pink, yellow, and purple.
The plants require full sun or partial shade in moist, fertile, and have good drainage. Crotons reach a height of four feet and can be used as specimen plants with annual or groundcovers that enhance their beauty.
Many tropical plants can be used in the landscape, even when winter temperatures are too cold for them to grow outside year-round. They provide beauty during warm weather like annuals.The plants can be dug up and brought indoors and kept in containers where they will brighten the indoors during the dull days of winter.
Consider planting some tropical plants in your home landscape, and you will be surprised by the results.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
