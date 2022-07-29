IMG_2625.JPG

Shown here is a bird of paradise and a palm tree. Neither could grow year round in the metro area.

 Photo: Tim Daly

Recently I visited Miami, Fla., on vacation. While there, I was amazed at such different plants in the landscape that bore little resemblance to what I am familiar with in North Georgia.

Some are houseplants to us but outside year-round there. Miami is in USDA Hardiness Zone 10b, where the temperatures seldom drop below 40 degrees, whereas we are in Zone 7b, which can have winter temperatures as low as 10 degrees. Thus, South Florida has many plants that cannot survive all year in our climate. However, some can be planted during the summer and treated as annuals, providing color to the home landscape.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

