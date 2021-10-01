DALY: Trees with bright fall colors

As the weather gets cooler and the days shorter, the leaves on deciduous trees will soon turn various colors, a sure sign of autumn. The mountains of North Georgia are famous for their fall foliage, but you can see many beautiful displays of colors locally.
What causes trees to lose their green appearance and change colors? The onset of cooler weather and shorter days initiate several chemical and biological processes that cause the leaves to change colors.
The leaves contain several chemical pigments, each having different types of colors. Chlorophyll is the most noticeable one since it is the source of the green color in plants. It absorbs sunlight to be used in photosynthesis, which converts light energy to food substances in the plant. Chlorophyll is the one present in the highest quantity during the growing season.
In the fall, the plant reduces its production. The other pigments, which the chlorophyll has previously masked, become visible. They consist of numerous colors, such as red, orange, purple, and yellow, which give the leaves their fall colors.
Temperature and moisture have the most significant influence on the intensity of colors. Several warm, sunny days and cool nights allow for the most spectacular color displays, but not freezing ones. Clear days with full sun help enhance the beauty of the leaves. Soil moisture also affects autumn leaves. A late spring or summer drought can set the color changes back a few weeks.
Several species of maples have superb coloration. As the name implies, red maples have leaves that develop a deep red appearance, particularly the varieties of ‘October Glory’ and ‘Autumn Flame.’ Sugar maple leaves turn orange to yellow while trident maples are red. Japanese maples have many colors, from yellow to orange to bright red.
Sourwood trees can grow quite large and produce stalks of small flowers during the growing season, which provide nectar for bees. Sourwood honey is prized for its flavor. In autumn, these trees turn red to maroon and put on quite a show.
Sweet gums are often despised because of the seed ball with spikes they produce and drop in large quantities. Despite this drawback, their fall foliage is bright orange to purple.
Gingkoes are known for their bright yellow to gold colors. The trees are dioecious, meaning that the trees are either male or female. Be sure to plant the male trees since the female ones produce foul-smelling fruit.
Black gum trees, sometimes known as tupelo, produce red to scarlet in the autumn. They thrive in wet sides and even in areas that flood.
The native common dogwood, along with the Korean or kousa dogwood, has bright red colors in addition to their spring blooms. The common dogwood requires part shade, while the kousa dogwood can handle full sun. Both are well adapted to the home landscape.
The many species of hickory trees have yellow to golden colors in the fall. One of the best is the shagbark hickory, which has bark that peels or exfoliates in long strips that provide interest and beauty in the winter.
Sassafras trees, which are low-growing natives, have leaves that turn yellow to orange. They are attractive in the landscape but can be difficult to transplant due to a deep growing taproot.
Now is an excellent time to plant trees and shrubs. Though the top parts of the plant will grow very little during the cold weather, the roots will continue expanding underground. They will be more established and better able to tolerate the heat and dry conditions of the following summer. When planting, dig a hole twice the size of the root ball and no more profound than the top. Remove any string or wires around the trunk. Place in the hole and fill it back up with the soil removed. Do not add any organic amendments. Water them in thoroughly.
Yes, many trees have brilliant displays of color in the autumn. Again, you do not have to go to the mountains to enjoy their beauty.
