Though the weather has been cold, the Extension Office has received numerous calls and emails from residents who have found tiny insects by the thousands covering their driveways, sidewalks, or carports.

At first glance, many assume the colored mass is mold or fungal growth. Then when they look more closely, they see many small moving insects. No cause for alarm, though. Although their appearance is upsetting, they are harmless. These tiny insects are springtails or collembola.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

