Though the weather has been cold, the Extension Office has received numerous calls and emails from residents who have found tiny insects by the thousands covering their driveways, sidewalks, or carports.
At first glance, many assume the colored mass is mold or fungal growth. Then when they look more closely, they see many small moving insects. No cause for alarm, though. Although their appearance is upsetting, they are harmless. These tiny insects are springtails or collembola.
Springtails usually are less than one-sixteenth of an inch long, wingless, and have minimal vision. Their color can range from yellow to almost purple to greenish gray.
North America has 700 species of these insects, with habitats varying from woodlands to the seashore. In northern regions, they can appear on the surface of old snowbanks and are known by the common name “Snow Fleas.”
“Springtails” sounds like the title of some new Olympic gymnastics event. These insects are great gymnasts. They have a specialized organ called a furcula on their abdomen, which resembles a tiny spring. This hinged appendage is folded under the insect and held in place by specialized body structures. When released, the insect springs into the air traveling up to 100 times its body length.
Springtails have a thin layer of skin covering their bodies where air and water can pass through them. This unique feature allows moisture to escape from their bodies, which is why you usually find springtails in moist environments. Damp basements, pond edges and wet leaf litter are especially attractive to springtails.
When specific moisture and temperature conditions are met, up to 50,000 springtails can inhabit one cubic foot of topsoil. These vast numbers can sometimes be found clinging together in clumps. They also can be found in thin layers covering the lower portions of garage doors or house foundations.
Springtails feed primarily on decaying vegetation and other items, including soil fungi, pollen, algae, and lichens. Their feeding helps to decompose organic material and release nutrients into the soil, which is why they are beneficial and indicators of good soil health.
If you have a large gathering of springtails inside your home, they may not seem beneficial. They seek out these moist locations when their usual habitat becomes uncomfortably dry. When you find them on sidewalks, garage doors, and similar areas, wash them off with a water hose, which will disperse the insects and provide moist conditions in the surrounding soil for them to inhabit.
If they move indoors, you can control them with insecticides according to label directions. Eliminating moisture in your home will help with long-term control.
Fortunately, most springtail infestations last only a few days until rainfall or a temperature change disperses the critters. They are just another one of the marvels of the natural world.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
