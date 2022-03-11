One of the most well-known flowering trees is the Bradford Pear. Homeowners and landscapers have planted them extensively for their rapid growth, beautiful pyramidal form, white spring flowers, and colorful fall foliage.
These trees can grow in all types of environmental conditions and are pest resistant. But as the old saying goes, beauty is only skin deep.
Bradford Pears are beautiful trees with one serious flaw: they are prone to limb breakage. The trees have a rapid growth rate, weak wood, and poor branch structure that becomes apparent when they are 10-20 years old.
The angle of the Bradford Pears branches is relatively narrow. As they increase in size, the tree begins to push itself apart. Large sections of the canopy will collapse under its weight, or parts of the tree will break off due to wind, rain, or ice. The broken branches can potentially fall on someone’s house or car. Often, many older trees can be observed missing sections of their limbs and trunk.
Another problem with Bradford pears is their invasiveness. The trees produce small fruits with viable seeds. Birds consume them and, along with the wind, disperse them throughout the area. Many places, especially land that has been cleared in recent years, are covered with trees. The invasive ones sometimes have thorns on them.
Bradford pear blossoms, though beautiful, can have an offensive odor. As the tree sheds them, the faded blooms can cover sidewalks, patios, and vehicles that can be rather hard to clean.
Other types of flowering pear trees do not have a severe problem of limb breakage. Examples include “Aristocrat,” “Chanticleer,” “Select” or “Stonehill.” One disadvantage to the alternative varieties is that some are susceptible to a bacterial disease called fire blight, which causes the ends of the stems and leaves to turn black, become crisp, and curl.
There is also a wide variety of other attractive and durable trees for the landscape. For fast-growing alternatives, consider using Chinese Pistache (Pistacia chinensis) or Japanese Zelkova (Zelkova serrulata) since both are sturdy, can grow in difficult situations, are pest resistant, and have excellent fall color. Consider using other alternatives such as crabapples, serviceberries (Amelanchier spp.), or Fringe Trees for spring-flowering trees.
The Crabapple variety “Callaway” can tolerate the intense heat and dryness of summers in Georgia. Two types of Fringe Tree (Chionanthus spp.) are available: the American Fringe Tree has a growth giving it an informal look, while the Chinese Fringe Tree grows a more compact canopy. Both trees have glossy leaves like the Bradford Pear.
The excessive use of the Bradford Pear has taught us a valuable lesson. Growing and observing them in various environmental conditions has helped us understand the apparent disadvantages of a tree that at first leaves an impression of beauty.
