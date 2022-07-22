Power equipment is available to make homeowners’ lawn and garden tasks less laborious. Although beneficial, this equipment is dangerous and can potentially cause serious injury or death if not used safely.
Too often, homeowners purchase power tools, such as lawn mowers, edgers, weed eaters, tillers, chainsaws, and many others, without knowing how to operate them safely. Thoroughly read the operator’s manual before use. Follow all directions and safety precautions.
Make sure you are using the right piece of equipment for the task you are trying to accomplish. For example, do not use a riding lawn mower on a steep slope since it can tip over. Use a push mower and mow horizontally across the slope instead of going up and down.
Before using the tool:
♦ Make sure the equipment is in good working condition by inspecting it closely.
♦ Make sure that the parts are not loose.
♦ Thoroughly check the pull cord and the body of the equipment for cracks, cuts, or other damage.
♦ Always turn off the engine and disconnect the spark plug before starting any repair or maintenance work.
I once observed someone with a large riding mower trying to remove some wires and rope stuck in the blades. The engaging blade switch was turned off, but the engine was still running. All it would take is a malfunction or mistake for the blades to become engaged and seriously injure or kill the operator.
Use all the recommended necessary safety equipment to reduce the likelihood of injury. Do not wear loose and baggy clothes since they can be caught in the moving parts of the equipment. Boots should be worn, preferably steel toe boots, not tennis shoes, sandals, or flip-flops. They have a better chance of protecting your feet from lawn mower blades and other moving parts. Leather gloves should be worn to protect your hands. Another important safety item is eye protection. Edgers, weed eaters, chainsaws, and even lawn mowers can throw back objects into the operator’s face, potentially causing serious eye damage.
Ear protection, such as approved earmuffs and plugs, is also important. Permanent hearing loss can occur over time when using power tools. The proper eye and ear protection devices can be purchased at any garden center or hardware store. Use them according to the label directions.
Chainsaws are one of the most dangerous pieces of power equipment and cause many serious and fatal injuries each year. Always have the chainsaw brake engaged before starting, anytime you put it down, or if you walk from one area to another when it is in on.
Use both hands to grip the chainsaw; never use just one hand. Chainsaws are designed to be used on the right side of the body. Keeping the saw close to the body helps increase control and reduces operator fatigue. Always be aware of any objects and people in your surroundings.
Never let the upper part of the end of the chainsaw blade come in contact with the object being cut, or “kickback” will result, potentially causing a severe injury. You must be in a position that if kickback did occur, it would miss you. Never use the chainsaw above shoulder level.
Certain types of equipment, such as backhoes, large tractors, and bobcats, require experienced, trained individuals who can safely operate them. Most homeowners do not have the expertise or affordable access to the equipment.
In short, a homeowner can use some power tools, but all safety precautions should be followed. Following these safety measures can prevent trips to emergency rooms or, worse, loss of life. If you have any questions regarding the safe operation of your equipment, make sure you refer to the instruction manual or contact the manufacturer.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
