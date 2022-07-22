Power equipment is available to make homeowners’ lawn and garden tasks less laborious. Although beneficial, this equipment is dangerous and can potentially cause serious injury or death if not used safely.

Too often, homeowners purchase power tools, such as lawn mowers, edgers, weed eaters, tillers, chainsaws, and many others, without knowing how to operate them safely. Thoroughly read the operator’s manual before use. Follow all directions and safety precautions.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

