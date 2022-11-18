Of all of the parts of a plant, one of the most noticeable are the leaves. They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Some are harvested for food, such as collards and cabbage. What function do leaves perform? Why are they so important? Let us look at some basic facts about leaves.
The leaf’s primary function is to catch sunlight and turn this energy into sugars for food. They are made wide and flat, so they catch lots of light without weighing much. Leaves growing in the shade maybe even larger to absorb more light. Some plants have thicker leaves, like magnolia, which will allow them to intercept as much light as possible and prevent other plants from growing under them.
How important is it that leaves turn sunlight into sugars and other chemicals? This reaction, known as photosynthesis, is the basis of almost all of our food chain and the source of fossil fuels for energy. Leaves have a chemical known as chlorophyll, which makes leaves green, although ones of other colors also have the pigment. It captures light energy, and through photosynthesis, procress combines water and carbon dioxide to produce sugars and oxygen.
Leaves have more roles than photosynthesis. They are also important in our environment because they control cooling, shade, water, air, and noise pollution.
Leaves appear solid but are somewhat spongy inside with holes, called stomata, on top and bottom. This system allows air into the leaf to provide the carbon dioxide necessary for photosynthesis. Water plays a vital role in the many physiological functions of the plant, including photosynthesis. Transpiration is the process where leaves lose water through the stomata to cool the plant, analogous to perspiration in people. If insufficient water is available, leaves close their stomata and wilt to control water loss., which is a sign the plant is in trouble.
Evergreen plants always have leaves, but not the same set of leaves. They put on a new set of leaves and lose the old ones. For instance, magnolias go through this transition in spring. While losing the old leaves, evergreen plants can look bad.
Some leaves are easier to rake, related to leaf shape and size. It also determines how and where the leaves will end up in the wild. Small flat leaves, such as ones on the willow oak, will fall close to the tree, providing a mulch for the roots. Large leaves that curl up when they dry will probably blow and roll farther in the wind to distribute them across the landscape, where they decay and enrich the soil.
Leaves know when to bud out and when to fall off. It has been placed in them to follow the cues of nature. Many begin growing in the spring, turn colors and drop in the fall. Did you ever wonder why leaves change colors in the fall? Many of the colored pigments are in the leaves throughout the year. Shorter, cooler days trigger the leaves to reduce the amount of green chlorophyll, where the other pigments reveal themselves as the green fades.
Did you know that leaves were so intricately put together? These masterpieces of engineering are perfectly designed for their function. We need to appreciate them since they play an essential role in the biology of plants and have many functions.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
