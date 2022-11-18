Of all of the parts of a plant, one of the most noticeable are the leaves. They come in all shapes, sizes, and colors. Some are harvested for food, such as collards and cabbage. What function do leaves perform? Why are they so important? Let us look at some basic facts about leaves.

The leaf’s primary function is to catch sunlight and turn this energy into sugars for food. They are made wide and flat, so they catch lots of light without weighing much. Leaves growing in the shade maybe even larger to absorb more light. Some plants have thicker leaves, like magnolia, which will allow them to intercept as much light as possible and prevent other plants from growing under them.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

Tags