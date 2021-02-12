One of the most popular and familiar trees is the Southern magnolia (Magnolia grandiflora). The south is famous for these trees and their beauty, with their large white flowers and thick evergreen waxy leaves.
The trees are useful in the landscape, providing shade, beautiful flowers and reducing noise and pollution. The presence of Southern Magnolias is an attractive feature in the home landscape and requires minimal care.
Many magnolias currently have an unattractive appearance. The older leaves are hanging down and look wilted or dead, and many are falling. Some of the leaves have spots on them, while others are yellow.
What should be done to address these issues? Surprisingly, very little. Being evergreens, they hold on to the previous year’s set of leaves until the new ones begin to grow. The tree sheds the older leaves in the spring as the new ones start to appear. By closely observing the tips of the branches, fresh leaves are beginning to unfurl.
Often, the leaves develop spots, which are the result of algae and are quite common on magnolias. However, since the leaves will be falling off soon, control measures are not needed. The algae spots cause no harm to the tree. The best control tactic is to rake up the fallen leaves and dispose of them.
Apply fertilizer in the early spring as the magnolias begin to leaf out. Estimate the size of the canopy or spread of the tree limbs. Do this by measuring the canopy’s width and multiplying the width in feet by itself, which will give you the number of square feet under the tree.
For example, a 10-foot wide tree would have 10 times 10 or 100 square feet under it. Apply one and one-half cups of an all-purpose fertilizer such as 10-10-10 or 12-4-8 per 100 square feet.
Southern Magnolias make good specimen trees and reach a height of 60 to 80 feet and a width of 40 to 50 feet, although sizes vary among the trees. Being evergreens, consider planting them away from houses and using deciduous trees closer to homes, which will provide shade in the hot summer and lose their leaves in the winter to let the sun when needed.
When planting a magnolia, select a well-drained but moist site in full sun. You may want to plant it in a bed. As the tree grows, it forms such a dense canopy it will be difficult to get grass to grow under it. Magnolias continually shed their leaves throughout the season, so plant them in sites where this issue will not be problematic. One way to address the problems with falling leaves is to plant the trees in a bed or natural area and avoid pruning the lower limbs, which will hide the mess made by the leaves.
Several improved varieties of Southern Magnolias are available. One of the best things about named varieties is that you know what to expect out of them.
“Bracken’s Brown Beauty” has dark green leaves with brown felt-like undersides with a compact growth habit reaching only 30 feet at maturity. “Claudia Wannamaker” is an early bloomer, with the bottom of the leaves also an attractive brown color and is one of the most widely used new varieties.
“Samuel Sommer” has a rapid growth rate, large dark green leaves, and sizable flowers. “Little Gem” is a small slower growing tree reaching 20 feet in 20 years. It has the benefit of flowering at an early age and is hardy to sub-zero temperatures.
Southern Magnolias are a favorite tree in the south. Enjoy them by using proper planting techniques and culture. No landscape is complete without these trees.
