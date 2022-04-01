Honeybees are well known for their ability to produce honey. However, these bees, both cultivated and in the wild, have declined because of colony collapse disorder in recent years.
The exact causes are unknown but most likely result from factors such as pesticides misuse, parasites, habitat deterioration, and diseases. When bees visit flowers, they transfer the pollen from one flower to another, in a process known as pollinations, which allows for the development of fruits and seeds. Honeybees are from Europe and are not native.
Due to the declining numbers of honeybees, the importance of other bees has increased in their role in pollination. Sometimes referred to as pollen bees or solitary bees, they do not live in colonies but rather on their own with one female per nest. However, their nests may be side-by-side. Most bees are solitary, with over 3,500 species in North America.
One type of solitary bee is the carpenter bee. They are a bluish black in color and can be found buzzing around the flowers in your landscape. These bees can be troublesome when they bore one-half-inch wide holes in exposed wood around the house, such as sundecks.
They prefer unpainted wood but drill into painted wood if desperate. The female carpenter bee makes a ten-inch-long tunnel and then visits nearby flows to gather pollen and nectar. She rolls it into a ball and pushes it into the back of the tunnel, where she lays her eggs. The male bees are similar in size and are tan. They can act aggressively but are unable to sting. Only the female stings if handled.
Other types of solitary bees are metallic blue or green sweat bees. They like to lick the sweat from people and animals. They gather pollen for their leaves and place it in underground chambers laying their eggs.
Solitary bees are not as aggressive since they do not have large nests to defend themselves like honeybees, and most do not sting unless handled or trapped. Some have stingers too small to penetrate human skin. These bees pollinate during times when honeybees are inactive.
Squash bees pollinate cucurbit crops such as cucumbers, watermelons, and squash. Mason bees provide pollination for many crops. Digger bees dig small holes into the soil and push the soil out into piles. They can be present in large numbers but do not sting. Control is unnecessary since they will go away in time.
You can build nests for the small solitary bees, paper or cardboard rolled up. Bee houses and hotels are for sale and can provide nesting sites for these insects.
All these pollinators are essential, but some other than honeybees do not have the appreciation they deserve.
