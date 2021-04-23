Many of us would like to have a vegetable garden but lack the necessary space; however, you can have a successful vegetable garden in small areas.
They can take many forms and can fit into small spaces. If you live in an apartment, have a shady wooded lot, or if you would like to downsize from a large family garden, you too can have a crop of fresh vegetables.
Many common vegetables can be grown successfully in containers, which vary in size and shape. Eggplant, peppers, and many other vegetables grow well in planters on sunny balconies and porches. Barrel halves make excellent containers for decks.
Almost any container that drains well and that receives full sun can make a suitable planter. Even tomatoes planted directly into a bag of potting soil can thrive. Just punch holes in the bottom of the bag for drainage and planted the tomato in a slot cut in the top. After planting, cover it with pine straw.
Several of the most popular vegetables develop vines that can take up a lot of space when they reach maturity. Training these vines to a fence or trellis can save space in the garden. I have seen cucumbers, for example, grown on an inclined wireframe. They dangled underneath, making picking easy. Vegetables like cantaloupe may require slings to support the heavy ripening fruit. Avoid watermelons and pumpkins, which need large spaces to grow successfully.
You can construct smaller raised beds in a sunny corner of the landscape. The soil in raised beds will warm the soil quicker in the spring, and it drains well. Build them where they are narrow enough so you can reach the center of the bed. Many vegetables grow well in the small space provided by raised beds, such as tomatoes, peppers, lettuce, mustard, onions, radish, spinach, and many others.
Containers and raised beds yield the best intensively managed. Plant every inch of available space. Plant crops in succession, meaning when you finish harvesting lettuce and early planted crops, follow them by planting beans, peas, or other warm-season crops. You can grow cool-season vegetables such as cabbage, collards, turnips, and radishes in the fall.
Some patio tomatoes are well suited to small containers and can reach a mature height of only one or two feet tall. Some vegetables have varieties that are ‘dwarf,’ requiring less space to grow. Bush varieties of beans and peas take less space than vine types.
Do not limitations in space keep you from enjoying the flavor of fresh vegetables. You may be surprised how much you can harvest from a relatively small sunny area can yield a good crop.
