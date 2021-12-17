We all love the beautiful flowers of the spring and summer and miss them. The winter landscape can be bare and somewhat lifeless except for evergreens.
However, several plants can add color and life to the landscape, even in the dead of winter. Pansies, snapdragons, and flowering kale are the most familiar; however, several other plants can bring interest and beauty to the winter landscape with their flowers, colorful bark, and other features.
Wintersweet is an attractive shrub that has a fountain-like appearance. It has yellow to white fragrant flowers. The plant is best used in a shrub border, long walks, or near doorways, it requires good drainage and can be severely pruned in the spring to control its size. The plant is best used in a shrub border, long walks, or near doorways. Wintersweet requires good drainage and can be severely pruned to control its size.
Witchhazel has yellow to red fragrant flowers that bloom from January to March. It has an upright growth pattern and should be pruned after flowering to keep its form. It has yellow to orange fall foliage and is showy when growing next to a wooded area. Witchhazel lotion is derived from chemicals inside the stems. The plant gets its name because of its forked twigs, sometimes used as water witching divining rods.
Daphnes are small evergreen shrubs with glossy leaves. They have fragrant, attractive white to rose-purple-colored flowers that bloom in February. A white flowering variety is also available. It has an aromatic scent that fills the garden. However, daphnes can be a challenge to grow. They require excellent drainage and do not tolerate waterlogged soils. Add plenty of organic matter to the soil before planting. They prefer partial shade. Daphnes hate to have their roots disturbed and do not tolerate transplanting well.
Another winter-blooming shrub is the paperbush or Edgeworthia. It begins to bloom in December and continues through the winter. The flowers consist of small individual florets, but a few dozen will make a blossom up to two inches in width. The flowers are creamy-white and are quite fragrant. In the fall, the leaves turn shades of yellow and gold. The plant requires full sun to part shade with well-drained soil. Like the daphnes, transplanting them to another location is difficult once planted.
Lenten roses are an attractive herbaceous perennial that blooms in the winter. The flowers come in various colors and eventually turn green before falling off in early spring. They have foliage that is dark green and leathery and prefer shady locations. Lenten roses should be planted in moist, well-drained soil full of organic matter and fertilized every spring. Once they become established, they are long-lasting perennials and reseed, producing abundant seedlings.
Some plants have attractive bark features: River birches have a rich, cinnamon-colored exfoliating bark. The paperbark maple has bark that peels away, revealing a dark reddish-brown color.
When we think of dogwoods, we envision trees with colorful blooms in the spring. However, several other lesser-known species of dogwoods, such as the Tatarian dogwood, the pagoda dogwood, and the red-osier dogwood, are low growing and have colorful red to yellow branches and stems that brighten the winter landscape.
Other plants have colorful berries. Several species of hollies, both evergreen and deciduous, have bright red berries. The beautyberry has purple and white berries. Several species of viburnums have red, blue, or yellow berries, such as the linden viburnum and the European cranberry viburnum.
Despite being in the dead of winter, these flowering plants can add beauty to your yard. Any snowfall that occurs will enhance their beauty.
