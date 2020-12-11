For the home gardener, the internet provides a multitude of information. However, not everything you see on it is true. Many popular myths exist about growing and maintaining your lawns and garden plants. Trying to determine what is true and what is not can be challenging.
Here are some common myths that many believe are true:
Myth: “Organic pesticides are natural products toxic to pests but harmless to other living things.”
Fact: We wish this were true. Many organic pesticides are safer, but some can be quite poisonous. Rotenone is made from the roots of derris plants and is toxic if swallowed or inhaled as well as being harmful to fish.
An old fashioned (and hopefully obsolete) organic pesticide, nicotine sulfate, is more toxic than the synthetic insecticides Malathion and Sevin. Select pesticides carefully, whether they are organic or not. Use them only when necessary and follow all label directions.
Myth: “The soil under pines and oaks is acidic.”
Fact: The soil’s acidity depends upon the rocks beneath it, not the trees above it. Test your soil to see if your soil needs liming and how much to apply. Soil test through UGA Extension Gwinnett now, and apply lime and fertilize using this information. Please contact the Extension office for instructions on how to have your soil tested.
Myth: “Mushrooms growing in a lawn means the soil is deficient.”
Fact: Actually, these are the fruiting structures of fungi growing under the ground. Some fungi rot wood or other organic matter on or under the soil. Others live in harmony with tree roots and help them take up water and nutrients. A few cause plant diseases.
The sudden appearance of mushrooms does not mean the lawn needs fertilizer. There is no control for them except to rake them up or remove the decaying organic matter.
Myth: “Moss growing in a lawn means it needs lime.”
Fact: Though acidic soil is more favorable to moss, other causes exist that promote its growth. Shady areas, especially with bermudagrass lawns, poor drainage and compacted are conducive the moss.
Many more myths exist, and I find it surprising how many people believe them to be true. The best source of information available is from Extension and University websites that usually end with .edu. The information is research-based and is non-biased. The type found on many companies that sell horticultural products have may or may not be accurate. There is a bias toward the company’s products, and they are trying to sell you them.
