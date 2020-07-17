Most of our vegetable gardens are planted with summer crops, and with the rain, they are thriving. Healthy productive plants depend on proper soil, appropriate amounts of fertilizer, water, and pest control.
One cultural method to improve plant health is to avoid planting the same vegetable plants in the same location every year. Each family of vegetables should be planted in a different place each growing season. This process is often referred to as crop rotation, one of the oldest practices in agriculture. It is one of the most useful tools for managing pests and maintaining soil fertility.
Vegetable plants can be classified into families:
♦ Tomatoes, potatoes, eggplant, and peppers are in the solanaceae family.
♦ Squash, cucumbers, and melons are in the cucurbit family.
♦ The legume family contains peas, beans, peanuts, and soybean.
♦ Collards, cabbage, kale, and broccoli, which are popular in the cooler months of the year, compose the mustard family of plants.
♦ Onions, leeks, shallots, and garlic are another one.
Why is crop rotation so important? When vegetable plants are continually grown in the same place every growing season, plant disease and harmful insect populations build up over time in the soil and surrounding environment. Most plant diseases and insects are specific to one family of plants. Rotating the plants will help reduce the severity of these pests.
For example, if you planted a section of your garden with tomatoes last year, use plants from another family such as squash. However, remember potatoes, eggplants and peppers are in the same family as tomatoes, so they should not be planted in this location. For best results, wait three years before planting the same family of plants at the same site again.
Crop rotation has other benefits, such as improving the fertility of the soil. The vegetable grown in a specific area of the garden has an impact on the soil fertility there. Rotating the plants can even out the loss of different soil nutrients and allow time for the replenishment of nutrients. Improvement of soil structure is another benefit of rotating different plant families. They frequently have roots that grow at various depths with varying techniques of cultivation.
Rotating crops can be somewhat challenging in small vegetable gardens. Several options exist. You can grow only plants in the bean family one year followed by those related to tomatoes the second year and the squash family in the third. If you have enough space, another possibility would be to move the entire garden plot to another section of your yard the following year.
Another option is the use of cover crops, which are not edible but provide benefits such as improving soil structure and fertility and reducing weeds. Some commonly used cover crops are rye, wheat, millet, and buckwheat. At the end of their growing season, they are often tilled into the soil to build up organic matter that improves the overall quality. Certain cover crops, such as clovers and vetches, are leguminous plants. These plants have bacteria that reside in their roots and form a small nodule. The bacteria take nitrogen the plant absorbs from the air and converts it to a form plants can absorb. They release the nutrient into the soil, thus increasing soil fertility and improving the soil structure.
Crop rotation is an excellent way to improve the soil and reduce the buildup of pest populations. The process is relatively simple and has a multitude of benefits for the garden.
Please check my blog out: gardeningingwinnett.blogspot.com. It has information on a variety of horticultural topics and is updated frequently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.