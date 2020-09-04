Many homeowners have observed an increased number of mushrooms appearing in their lawns and gardens. The recent rainfall and warm temperatures have provided a favorable environment for their growth. Most do not cause any harm, although some people are annoyed by their presence. Many facts and fallacies exist regarding the nature of mushrooms.
Mushrooms are the visible reproductive structures of certain species of fungi that live in the soil. Puffballs, toadstools, and stinkhorns are all types of mushrooms. Mushrooms come in all shapes and sizes. Some are small and barely noticeable, while others can be quite large.
The fungi exist in the soil, where they have a threadlike structure called mycelia and are seldom visible. As they age, they form spores, analogous to seeds in plants that are released into the environment. Mushrooms are different from plants because they do not have chlorophyll, which helps convert sunlight into sugars so that they can grow without sunshine. Most do not pose any harm to lawns or garden plants.
The fungi play an essential role in the decay process of organic matter, aiding in the breakdown of logs, leaves, stems, and other organic debris, thus recycling nutrients needed for plant growth back to the soil. Some fungi form a symbiotic relationship with the roots of certain plant species, where they help improve the plant’s ability to absorb vital nutrients and water. Mushrooms provide food and shelter to a multitude of insects.
Many people are interested in harvesting mushrooms for food. However, numerous species are poisonous and can cause severe illness or death if eaten. Since many of the edible mushrooms closely resemble poisonous species, you should never eat wild mushrooms under any circumstance.
Every year, people die from consuming toxic wild mushrooms they mistakenly believed were edible. There have even been cases of experts on mushrooms misidentifying them and being poisoned after consuming them. Instead, buy mushrooms from stores, which are safe for consumption.
The presence of mushrooms in home landscapes is annoying to some. Often they are concerned about the possibility of pets and children consuming poisonous species. Since the spores are naturally present in the environment, nothing can be done to prevent mushrooms from emerging from the soil.
There are no chemical fungicides available that will prevent their growth. You can dig them out for disposal or mow them down if they are growing in your lawn. Remember, just removing the mushrooms will not stop more from appearing since the underground fungal structures continue to live, and the spores are everywhere.
Mushrooms are fascinating organisms and are a part of a necessary ecological process. If you would like to learn more about mushrooms, please visit the Mushroom Club of Georgia’s website at http://www.gamushroomclub.org/.
UGA Extension Gwinnett will be having the following virtual educational programs for homeowners:
♦ Sept. 15, 6 to 7 p.m.: Fall is for Planting https://zoom.us/j/96276788537
♦ Sept. 22, 6 to 7 p.m.: Gardening with Herbs https://zoom.us/j/98447261009
