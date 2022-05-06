One way to prevent problems with plant material in the home landscape is to select healthy, vigorous plants before purchasing. If they are healthy when planted, they will be more resistant to pests and environmental stressors.
Make sure the plants you are purchasing are suited to site conditions. Consider the light, watering requirements, drainage, room for growth, soil fertility, pH of the soil, and other factors.
Choose plants that are free of wounds and other damage. Check to see if the bark is scraped and branches are broken. If wrapping is present on the trunk, pull back the wrap to check for cuts or damage. The branches should be well spaced up and down the main trunk and around it.
If significant pruning is needed, then leave it at the nursery. The tree trunk should be straight with a taper at its base. If the bottom of the tree or shrub is covered in the root ball, dig the soil out from around it to see the trunk meeting the roots. If the amount of soil on top is greater than 2 inches, do not purchase the plant due to the greater potential for damaged material. If the plant material appears to have been improperly watered, either with too much or too little water, then do not buy it.
Using caution, move the trunk back and forth to ensure the roots and the trunk are correctly connected. The roots should be light in color. Roots that are black or brown may indicate problems. Also, check for roots encircling the trunk. Small girdling roots can be removed at planting but avoid buying ones with more extensive roots.
Balled and burlapped trees and shrubs need a moist, solid root ball with dense roots but not root-bound. For trees, check to see if the anchor root can be observed. Sometimes trees are grown in containers with only one anchor root, which is insufficient to hold the trunk upright, which is true even after being staked a couple of seasons. After removing the stake, the tree will begin to lean to one side.
Select vigorous growth trees that have good twig extension, branch spacing, and trunk taper. Foliage should be evenly distributed on the upper two-thirds of the tree and not concentrated on the top. Smaller shrubs should also have good foliage and cover with healthy branches. For smaller trees and ornamental shrubs, trees should have a single leader or trunk with spreading branches.
Check the overall conditions of the leaves. Choose ones having an abundance of healthy, green leaves. They should not be infested with diseases or insects, nor should they be off-color. Sometimes plants in the nursery have excessive weeds in their root balls or container soil. These weeds can become established in your landscape, therefore, do not choose plant materials with weeds in their growing media.
In conclusion, purchasing healthy, vigorous plants from the nursery will increase the chances of having healthy plants that will survive and thrive in the home landscape.
