One of the most popular and well-loved garden plants is roses. They provide attractive blooms throughout the growing season.

Roses do require care to keep them at their bests. Proper fertilization, sunlight, and water application go a long way to keeping them in peak condition. One of the most crucial practices for roses is pruning, which encourages new growth, promotes profuse blooming, and removes dead or diseased parts.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

Tags