One of the most popular and well-loved garden plants is roses. They provide attractive blooms throughout the growing season.
Roses do require care to keep them at their bests. Proper fertilization, sunlight, and water application go a long way to keeping them in peak condition. One of the most crucial practices for roses is pruning, which encourages new growth, promotes profuse blooming, and removes dead or diseased parts.
Periodic cosmetic pruning can be done throughout the growing season, with more intense pruning done in the winter and early spring for most roses.
Different roses have different pruning requirements. The hybrid tea roses, floribundas, grandiflora roses, and roses such as “Nearly Wild” and “Knockout” can bloom throughout the growing season. Make sure you have clean, sharp pruning snips and loppers before starting.
Begin pruning the roses in the next few weeks as the buds swell and before the new growth begins. Remove all dead and diseased wood. Dead rose canes have a dried, black appearance as opposed to living ones, which are green to light brown.
Make the pruning cut at a 45-degree angle, roughly one-fourth of an inch above a bud facing outward. Prune them to make the plants more open in the center. Remove all but four to six of the most vigorously growing canes. Remove any suckers arising from the base of the plant.
Hybrid Tea Roses provide beautiful blooms on long stems for cut flowers. These roses should be pruned before spring growth begins. Prune four to six of the healthiest canes back to 24 inches above the ground. Always make your cuts just above an outward-facing bud. A drop of white glue on the cut surface may help protect against cane borers.
Floribundas and grandiflora roses produce multiple flowers at the end of shoots on short stems. The floribundas have a shrub-like growth habit and should be pruned to maintain their standard plant shape. Grandiflora roses have a natural growth pattern that resembles hybrid tea roses, so they should be pruned just like them.
Some climbing roses, such as “Lady Banks,” which blooms only once a year in the spring, are pruned after they have finished blooming in the spring. Do not prune early in the spring before they bloom, as they produce flowers on old wood from the previous year’s growth.
After they bloom, remove the oldest canes, and leave five to seven of the most vigorous canes.
Some old garden rose varieties need minimal pruning to preserve their shape. Hard pruning can cause them to lose their form. Remove only the oldest stems that are no longer productive. Most of these types of roses bloom only once a season in the spring and should be pruned shortly after blooming.
Proper pruning at the appropriate time will improve the overall shape of the rose bushes and promote new and healthier growth. It will ensure abundant, attractive roses for a long time to come.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
