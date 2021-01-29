Muscadines are indeed a fruit of the south. They are native to Georgia and thrive in our area. The plants are closely related to grapes but are more tolerant of our climate. Caring for them is relatively easy, and they have minimal pest issues. One crucial component is pruning them correctly and at the proper time.
Muscadine fruit is borne on new shoots that arise from last year’s growth. When you prune, leave about three inches of growth on those shoots produced in the previous growing season to three or four buds to remain on the wood. The tender new shoots that sprout from these buds will produce fruit during the coming growing season. Cutting back severely and removing all of last year’s wood will promote new shoots that will emerge from the older growth but will not bear fruit.
The one-year-old wood has a light brown color and will contain numerous small brown buds distributed along its surface. The older wood is darker colored is tougher, and woodier.
A well-trained muscadine vine will have a single trunk divided into two to four major fruiting arms or “cordons,” which grow along the trellis wires. Over the years, the practice of saving three to four buds per shoot on the previous year’s wood will allow a series of short zig-zagging old wood to remain on the cordons forming fruiting spurs. Ideally, they should be spaced apart every six to eight inches along the cordons. Thinning out every other fruiting spur along the cordons may be necessary to prevent overcrowding on older growth.
The muscadines can be pruned as late as early March, but January and February are the best. In general, the later the vines are pruned, the more vine will drip sap, which is not harmful.
Leaving an excessive number of buds on a muscadine will cause the vine to produce an excessive amount of fruit, low quality. When pruning, remove the diseased wood, including old spent fruit stems. Tendrils that wrap around spurs or cordons should also be removed since they can girdle the growth and reduce fruit production.
Pruning muscadine vines is not that difficult. Just remember to leave three to four buds on shoots that grew last year, and you will be in business. You will have a better crop and healthier vines.
Pruning is an essential component of many plants, and doing it correctly at the appropriate time will ensure healthy and attractive ones. On Feb. 10 from 6 to 7 p.m. the UGA Extension Gwinnett will have an online presentation, “Proper Pruning for the Home Landscape.”
If you are interested in attending, please contact the UGA Extension Gwinnett office.
