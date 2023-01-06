Crape murder 1.JPG

This is an example of what gardening columnist Tim Daly calls “crape murder” or excessive pruning of a crape myrtle.

 Photo: Tim Daly

Crape myrtles are one of the most popular ornamental plants for the landscape. Their blossoms provide great color throughout the summer, and the plants require minimal care. Since their flowers are produced on the new growth, winter is the preferred time for pruning.

Unfortunately, many people mistakenly believe crape myrtles should be heavily pruned to the point of being butchered, sometimes referred to as “crape murder.”

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

