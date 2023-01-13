The recent freeze and drought conditions during the summer took their toll on our ornamentals — an azalea here, a camellia there, and your landscape is beginning to look skimpy. Planning can save you much grief later if you are considering replacing some of these plants.
When thinking about adding to your home landscape, you should keep several factors in mind. When selecting plants, consider plant size and shape, bloom and leaf color, site conditions, and care needed.
We can estimate plant size and shape at maturity. Look at the hole in your landscape that needs to be filled. Pick a plant to fit that hole. Usually, we’re inclined to plant too large for the site. Resist this temptation if possible.
Select a plant that provides the proper size and shape for the site. Download a copy of the Extension publication “Landscape Plant Materials” at https://tinyurl.com/3spxc7jd. It lists recommended plants and their ultimate sizes.
We all enjoy blooming plants, but sometimes bloom color clashes with other colors.
Orange azaleas look good in front of a light-colored house but hot in front of a brick house. Consider bloom color when selecting plants — mass colors together instead of mixing them. Choose ones outside the house in flower beds that match the colors inside.
Plants differ significantly in the amount of sun they need. Azaleas and dogwoods prefer shade, so do not plant them in full sun.
Junipers, roses, pyracanthas, and most blooming plants prefer full sun. So, when you pick a plant for a site, consider its shade tolerance.
Also, even if a plant is shade tolerant, it may not do well in full shade all day. Most plants need six to eight hours of sun each day. Shade-tolerant plants only need two to four hours of sunlight a day.
Make sure the plants you choose can tolerate our climate. Oleanders, pittosporums, cycads, and any citrus cannot handle the cold temperatures we have in winter. Conversely, Alberta spruces, firs, white pines, and cherry trees suffer in the heat of our summers and thus should not be planted.
Consider possible pest problems. Insects and diseases can ruin some ornamentals, and some plants are more susceptible than others. Some species of euonymus suffer from a heavy infestation of scale insects. Lacebugs love to feed on azaleas, and boxwoods often have leaf miners. Red tip photinias and Indian hawthorns suffer from a fatal leaf spot fungal disease.
Next, check the drainage of the site. Most plants will grow in standing water, but some tolerate wet soils. Willows, red maples, Virginia sweetspire, cast iron plant (Aspidistra), ajuga, and liriope are usually good selections for wet sites.
When planting trees and shrubs, dig the hole twice the size of the rootball and no deeper than the top. If the rootball is root bound, the roots have tightly wrapped around it, breaking it apart. Place it in the hole and fill it with the removed soil.
Avoid adding organic soil amendments. Do not place any fertilizer in the hole. Once the plant becomes established, then fertilize.
A little planning goes a long way and can reduce issues with landscape plants.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
