The recent freeze and drought conditions during the summer took their toll on our ornamentals — an azalea here, a camellia there, and your landscape is beginning to look skimpy. Planning can save you much grief later if you are considering replacing some of these plants.

When thinking about adding to your home landscape, you should keep several factors in mind. When selecting plants, consider plant size and shape, bloom and leaf color, site conditions, and care needed.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

