One of the most important cultural practices for maintaining woody ornamental plants is pruning, which removes plant parts to improve their shape, reduce plant size, and remove damaged or diseased sections. Each plant species in the landscape has its growth habit and specific pruning requirements. Some shrubs have slower growth habits and may never require pruning, while vigorous shrubs need frequent attention.
Proper pruning requires a basic understanding of how plants respond to pruning. The terminal bud on the end of the branch secretes a hormone that suppresses the growth of the lateral buds. When the terminal is removed, the lateral buds and shoots grow. The most vigorous new growth occurs within 6 to 8 inches below the pruning cut. Heavy pruning causes the plant to respond by increasing the re-growth of stems and leaves, which is the plant’s way to restore a balance between the top part of the plant and the root system.
Often, a shrub is pruned by shearing the new growth to control its size and shape. However, continually doing so can result in dense, thick, new growth being produced near the outer portions of the canopy. Less light reaches the interior parts of the plant, leading to sparse foliage with a leggy or hollow appearance, which can increase the risk of harm from environmental stresses and pests.
Thinning involves removing an entire shoot or limb to its point of origin on the main branch or lateral branch while not pruning some of the shoots, allowing the plant to develop a more natural growth form. Thinning cuts shorten the branches, improve light penetration, and direct the growth of shoots or limbs. It encourages new growth within interior portions of a shrub, reduces the plant size, and creates a denser, more attractive plant.
Frequently a shrub is overgrown, and it needs renewal or rejuvenation pruning to bring the plants back under control, which involves heavily pruning the plant back several feet or close to the ground. Early spring, late February into March, is the best time.
As the weather warms up, the plants put on a massive flush of growth and will quickly cover the bare branches. Avoid renewal pruning in the fall or winter, as this will cause the shrubs to have an ugly, bare appearance until the new spring growth occurs and increase the plant’s susceptibility to cold injury.
Most broad-leafed ornamentals, such as ligustrums, hollies, and Japanese cleyera, respond well to renewal pruning. However, boxwoods recover slowly and can die when subjected to severe pruning. Narrow-leafed evergreens, such as junipers, Leyland cypress, and arborvitaes should never be pruned in such a manner since they do not regenerate new growth from the old wood and could perish.
The best time to prune varies with plant species and should be done at times that complement the growth characteristics, flowering, and other objectives you desire. Prune spring-flowering shrubs, like forsythias, flowering quince, and azaleas after flowering since pruning before flowering will remove the flower buds.
Summer-flowering plants, such as vitex (chaste tree), tea olive, roses, and crape myrtles, can be pruned in the dormant season since they flower on the new growth.
Pruning plays a vital role in the development and maintenance of woody plants, and it will keep a plant at a chosen size, shape, and density. Having a basic understanding of pruning and the response of plants to it, you can achieve the results you desire.
UGA Extension Gwinnett will have a class on proper pruning techniques for the home landscape on Feb. 9 at 6 p.m.online via Zoom. Please contact the Extension office to register if you would like to participate.
UGA Extension Gwinnett is taking orders for our annual plant sale. We have many excellent plants at affordable prices, including several types of fruiting plants and ornamental ones. For more information and to download a form, go to: https://tinyurl.com/22tx2d79 or contact the Extension office to have one mailed to you.
