Tall Fescue.JPG

Cool-season grasses thrive in cooler weather, and summer heat stresses them. Our area’s main variety planted as lawn grass is tall fescue.

 Photo: Tim Daly

Throughout the summer, our homes have been beautified by lush lawns. The hot weather will soon give way to the cooler temperatures of autumn, and several steps need to be taken to ensure our lawns stay healthy and attractive.

Lawns consisting of warm-season grasses, such as bermuda, zoysia, centipede, and St. Augustine, will start turning brown and going dormant in October and November as the weather becomes colder and the days shorter. Avoid applications of fertilizer containing high amounts of nitrogen since doing so could delay dormancy and make the grass more susceptible to cold damage.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

