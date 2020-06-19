Residents have been calling the UGA Extension Gwinnett office to inquire about a strange fuzzy white material that has appeared on some of their plants. What they are observing is powdery mildew, which is a type of fungus. The plants that it affects are roses, squash, crape myrtles, dogwoods and some herbaceous plants.
Powdery mildew infects the leaves, branches, and even flowers of most plants, and unlike most fungi, it can also be a problem even in dry weather. The fungus will cause leaves to be curled, and they may turn red, yellow, or brown. It can kill some vegetables, annuals, and perennials but not trees or most shrubs.
Fungicides should not be the first choice in control. They only slow down or prevent disease spread and applied to every leaf repeatedly, which can be difficult or impossible. Use cultural practices as a control method. Many times the disease will go away by itself.
You may be able to ignore the disease until it disappears.
On squash, cucumbers and other vine crops — try to prevent powdery mildew by planting in a spot receiving at least six hours of sun a day. Some varieties may be resistant — read the seed package.
Apply water twice a week with one-half of an inch of water each time, and do so before noon. Apply the water to the root zone and try to keep the foliage as dry as possible. An application of a fungicide will help slow the disease but will not eradicate it.
The leaves of dogwoods will curl and turn yellow or red when infected with powdery mildew. Seeing the fungus on the leaves may be difficult. The fungus will not kill the tree, and no treatment is required — plant dogwood trees in a shady location in well-drained soils. Full sun will weaken the trees and will cause them to be more likely to suffer. Apply one inch of water once a week and cover the root zone of the tree with two to four inches of fine-textured organic mulch such as pine straw or pine bark.
Crape myrtles, like dogwoods, will not die if they get powdery mildew. Ones with a severe infection will reduce the tree’s ability to bloom by keeping the flower buds from opening. Several varieties have resistance to the disease, such as “Natchez,” “Muscogee” and “Arapaho.” Plant them in full sun with well-drained soil. In the winter months, do not prune severely, which causes increases in plant stress that increases the likelihood of disease.
The golden euonymus gets severe cases of powdery mildew repeatedly. It also is troubled by scale insects that can cover the plant. These pests can be so severe that they cause the plant to deteriorate and die. Due to their susceptibility to these problems, avoid planting them and remove them if already present.
Some annuals and perennials will also contract powdery mildew, such as zinnias and phloxes. Some varieties have disease resistance. Plant them in open, sunny areas. Doing so will help the leaves should dry faster after rain and be less susceptible to disease.
Treat plants if needed with a fungicide labeled for doing so. Remember, follow all label directions when using pesticides.
Many species of powdery mildew exists. The one that attacks crape myrtles will not infect other plants or vice versa. Do not be concerned that one affected plant will threaten the whole landscape. In most cases, the disease will run its course and avoid causing serious harm. Apply pesticides’ as a last resort.
Please check my blog out at http://gardeningingwinnett.blogspot.com/. It has information on a variety of horticultural topics and is updated frequently.
