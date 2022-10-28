Some of the maples produce good fall colors. Red maple is extremely common in local woods, especially in moist areas. Leaf color can vary from red to yellow. Some of the named varieties can produce bright red such as “October Glory.”
Cool weather is a caution light to deciduous trees, warning them to slow growth and prepare for winter.
Deciduous trees (ones that lose their leaves in the fall) slow and then stop development in the fall. Trees withdraw nutrients, sugars, and other chemicals from their leaves, and then the leaves are shed as the tree goes to sleep for winter. One of these chemicals removed from the leaves is the green pigment chlorophyll.
As the green leaves fade, other colors covered by the green begin to appear. The yellows, reds, oranges, and purple colors seen in fall leaves have been present in the leaves all year but were masked by the presence of chlorophyll.
Many factors produce good fall color — the variety of trees, weather, and water and nutrients available to the tree. Fall color in our area is not as spectacular as in the North Georgia mountain due to the weather and varieties of trees. Careful tree selection can improve the chances for attractive fall colors. Also, now is the best time to plant trees since the cold weather will give them time to become established before the next growing season.
Trees can be classified by the fall colors they produce. Gingkos have a fan-shaped leaf that turns bright yellow. Always purchase male trees since the fruit on female trees can have a bad smell. They grow slowly, so consider buying larger trees and planting them carefully.
Sourwood, a North Georgia native, though slow growing, has an excellent shape, attractive flowers, and seed pods and produces a brilliant red fall leaf color. Chinese pistache produces bright orange and red fall colors. They are hardy and require little maintenance once established.
Some of the maples produce good fall colors. Red maple is extremely common in local woods, especially in moist areas. Leaf color can vary from red to yellow. Some of the named varieties can produce bright red such as “October Glory” and “Autumn Flame.”
The Southern sugar maple has brilliant yellow, orange, and scarlet fall colors. The trident maple is lower in height and has red to orange to yellow-colored leaves.
Oaks can also have attractive fall coloration. Scarlet oak is one of the last trees to turn color. The leaves turn a brilliant red in late October and November. Scarlet oaks may be a little challenging to locate in nurseries.
Common Gwinnet County trees that produce attractive fall colors include tulip poplar, sweetgum, and black gum (or black tupelo). Tulip poplar needs a sight with good moisture and fertility. Under these conditions, it can develop a bright yellow fall color. Both sweetgum and black tupelo can stand wetter sites.
Sweetgum has a highly variable color — ranging from yellow to red or purple, while black tupelo is generally red.
Also, don’t forget that some trees, like dogwoods and hollies, may have colorful berries in the fall and colorful leaves.
Annual bedding plants like mums, annual phlox, snapdragons, and pansies can also produce fall color. Now is an excellent time to plant them. Perennials can also star in the fall color show. Sedum, the asters, hardy ageratum, and goldenrod are just a few that bloom in the fall. Red spider lilies and autumn crocus bulbs can also add colors to the fall landscape.
The autumn months offer much beauty to the home landscape. Consider adding some of these plants.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
