Some of the maples produce good fall colors. Red maple is extremely common in local woods, especially in moist areas. Leaf color can vary from red to yellow. Some of the named varieties can produce bright red such as “October Glory.”

 Photo: Tim Daly

Cool weather is a caution light to deciduous trees, warning them to slow growth and prepare for winter.

Deciduous trees (ones that lose their leaves in the fall) slow and then stop development in the fall. Trees withdraw nutrients, sugars, and other chemicals from their leaves, and then the leaves are shed as the tree goes to sleep for winter. One of these chemicals removed from the leaves is the green pigment chlorophyll.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

