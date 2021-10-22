As the weather gets cooler, Gwinnett County gardeners head out into the garden once again. Fall is the best time to plant trees, shrubs, and perennials. Now is also the time for the planting of winter annuals, the most popular being pansies.
One of the benefits of living in Georgia is that we can grow pansies as a winter annual. They can survive low temperatures and recover to bloom again. However, many pansy beds never reach their full potential due to poor planning or care. Plan now to prevent pansy problems later.
Planting time is critical for pansy’s success. If you plant too early, plants will get too tall and become weak and spindly before the weather cools. These plants can be more susceptible to cold damage, diseases, and insects. As a rule, the ideal planting time for pansies in North Georgia is Oct. 1 through Nov. 1.
Pansy planters can choose from an amazing array of color choices. Colors include white, gold, orange, purple, rose, maroon, and violet — to name a few. You can also choose from solid colors, blotches (having a darker contrasting center), two-tones and all sorts of color blends, and even pastel shades. Some varieties also have petals with crinkled or ruffled edges. The majestic giant series have flowers up to four inches in diameter.
Another type of pansy is the ‘Johnny-Jump-Up,’ which have smaller flowers than the common pansy. They also produce abundant blossoms and tolerate the heat better. These plants are beautiful when planted amongst spring-flowering bulbs.
Pansies are highly versatile. You can plant them in window boxes, patio pots, or hanging baskets in addition to beds. Plant them on top of bulb beds to provide winter color while the bulbs are getting established underground. The bulbs emerge in spring to provide added color and interest.
Select healthy, dark green compact plants. Avoid plants that are pale, too tall, and spindly. Planting poor-quality plants will decrease the chances of having attractive blooms. Before planting, make sure the plants are well-watered. A dry root ball is difficult to wet once it is in the ground.
Pansies thrive in full sun, like moist, well-drained soils, and cannot tolerate heavy wet soils. Plant them on an elevated bed about 12 inches high to give good drainage. Add topsoil and organic matter to elevate the beds. Since pansies are short and compact plants, a taller bed also makes them easier to see.
Plant them ten inches apart. Apply mulch plants a couple of inches with pine bark or cypress mulch to keep the soil evenly moist.
Water immediately after planting and every day or two for a week. Slowly decrease frequency until you are watering only once a week during dry periods. During the winter months, the rainfall we receive provides adequate moisture for them.
Pansies require adequate amounts of fertilizer. Start the season by applying a complete balanced fertilizer, 10-10-10 or 8-8-8, into the bed before planting. Use one pound per 100 square feet. If you use a slow-release fertilizer, follow label rates.
They are more expensive, but you may not need to fertilize again until spring if you use them. When nighttime temperatures cool into the 40’s, start watering the plants once a week with a liquid fertilizer. Use one that contains some nitrate-nitrogen which is absorbed more quickly by the plant than ammonium nitrogen. Check the fertilizer label for nutrient content.
To keep pansies blooming well, remove the old blossoms as they fade, a process known as deadheading. Doing so is vital during establishment. You may have to deadhead the plants once a week throughout the winter but doing improves flowering.
Other winter annuals can add color to the landscape: snapdragons, dusty miller, and ornamental kale and cabbages are colorful and attractive.
Pansies are worth planting. They will brighten the home landscape on those cold, dark, dreary winter days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.