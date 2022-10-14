Pansy A.png

One type of annual, the pansy, thrives in cold weather.

 Photo: Tim Daly

Throughout the summer, we have enjoyed the beauty of the many annual plants, which complete their life cycle in one year — colorful flowers and foliage of ones such as begonias, petunias, coleus, impatiens, and others.

However, as we move into the fall, the temperatures are lower, and soon we will have our first freeze. These annual will perish since they cannot tolerate these temperatures. One type of annual, the pansy, thrives in cold weather.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

Tags