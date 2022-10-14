Throughout the summer, we have enjoyed the beauty of the many annual plants, which complete their life cycle in one year — colorful flowers and foliage of ones such as begonias, petunias, coleus, impatiens, and others.
However, as we move into the fall, the temperatures are lower, and soon we will have our first freeze. These annual will perish since they cannot tolerate these temperatures. One type of annual, the pansy, thrives in cold weather.
Pansies are a species of violets that have been hybridized to produce flowers of many colors such as white to rich gold, orange, purple, rose, maroon, and violet — to name a few. You can also choose from solid colors, blotches (having a darker contrasting center), two-tones, and all sorts of color blends and pastel shades. Some varieties also have petals with crinkled or ruffled edges. The majestic giant series have flowers up to four inches in diameter.
Pansies are among the most versatile bedding plants. In addition to using them in the landscape, you can plant them in window boxes, patio pots, or hanging baskets. You can also plant pansies on top of bulb beds to provide winter color while the bulbs are getting established underground. Then the bulbs emerge through the pansies to provide added spring interest.
Planting time is critical for pansy success. If you plant too early, before the weather cools, plants will often stretch and become weak and spindly in the late summer heat. The plants become more susceptible to winter cold damage, diseases, and insects when this happens. As a rule, the ideal planting time for pansies in our area is Oct. 1 through Nov. 1.
Select healthy, deep-green plants with compact crowns and avoid pale, overgrown, and spindly plants. Poor quality plants often result in a disappointing display. Before planting, make sure the plants are well-watered. A dry root ball is difficult to rewet once it is in the ground.
Pansies bloom best when planted in full sun. They also like moist, well-drained soils and cannot tolerate heavy wet soils.
Plant them on an elevated bed about 12 inches above the soil grade to ensure good drainage. Since pansies are short and compact, an elevated bed makes them easier to see.
Plant them eight inches apart. Also, ensure the plants are well-mulched to prevent fluctuations in soil moisture between watering.
The fertilizer needs of pansies are different from that of summer annuals.
Start the season by broadcasting a balanced fertilizer, such as 10-10-10 or 8-8-8, over the bed before planting at a rate of one pound per 100 square feet and watering them.
When night-time temperatures cool into the 40s, water the plants once a week with a liquid fertilizer; use one that contains some nitrate nitrogen more readily absorbed by the plant than ammonium nitrogen. Check the fertilizer label for nutrient content. Sprinkle the foliage and soil thoroughly at each watering.
To keep pansies blooming well, remove the old blossoms as they fade. This so-called “dead-heading” procedure prevents the formation of seed pods that rob the plant of its energy. Doing so once a week in winter will result in much better flowering.
Whether you plant a patio pot or a large bed, pansies are a great way to add life and vitality to the drab winter landscape. Their rich, velvety texture and gemstone hues provided a striking contrast to the monotones of winter.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
Commented