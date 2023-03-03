An important topic of interest to home gardeners is organic gardening. Many people have a desire to “get back to nature.”

However, there exist many things that could be improved about organic gardening. Organic gardening uses many techniques to produce healthy plants that are productive, attractive, and resistant to pests. The practice is labor-intensive and requires much planning. Many people believe organic gardening consists of not using synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. However, there is more to it.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

