An important topic of interest to home gardeners is organic gardening. Many people have a desire to “get back to nature.”
However, there exist many things that could be improved about organic gardening. Organic gardening uses many techniques to produce healthy plants that are productive, attractive, and resistant to pests. The practice is labor-intensive and requires much planning. Many people believe organic gardening consists of not using synthetic fertilizers and pesticides. However, there is more to it.
Proper soil preparation is a crucial factor when practicing organic gardening. The development of healthy fertile soil will help provide the plants with the necessary nutrients. Whether you have heavy clay or light sand, you can take steps to improve your soil quality and stimulate the growth of healthy plants.
Organic gardeners use natural organic fertilizers and mineral amendments to improve the overall quality and fertility of the soil. Most synthetic fertilizers provide nutrients that are immediately available to the plant. However, they do not contribute to the soil’s overall health and long-term fertility.
Organic matter in the soil is important because it breaks down and releases nutrients for plants to utilize. It also improves the soil’s water and nutrient-holding capacity and provides a habitat for beneficial microorganisms. Organic matter in the soil can be increased by adding manure, topsoil, peat moss, compost, and other suitable materials. Also, consider testing your soil through the Extension office to determine its nutrient levels and pH.
Choosing varieties of plants that resist insects and diseases will reduce the likelihood of them being attacked by these pests. For example, some varieties of tomatoes have been bred to resist Fusarium and Verticillium fungal diseases and to nematodes, a microscopic roundworm that attacks the roots. Look for varieties with the letters VFN on the labels, which shows tomatoes resist these diseases.
Remove and dispose of plants showing symptoms of diseases. Reduce the incidence of disease by keeping the leaves and stems of the plants as dry as possible. Use drip irrigation rather than watering overhead to reduce the number of times plants remain wet and conserve water.
Pest control begins by purchasing healthy plants that are good quality and free of insects and diseases. Encourage beneficial insects, such as lady beetles, lacewings, and certain species of wasps, to stay in your garden. Certain herbaceous plants, such as dill, wild mustards, yarrow, and others, provide shelter and food for these beneficial organisms. They should be planted among your vegetables.
There are several organic pesticides available. Botanicals are plant-derived materials such as rotenone, pyrethrum, and Neem oil. Microbial pesticides are formulated from microorganisms or their by-products that control certain insect pests. An example is Dipel, which contains bacteria that target certain caterpillar pests.
Minerals like sulfur and copper are the primary organic materials to control fungal and bacterial diseases. But remember, even if a product is organic, it is still a pesticide. Follow all label directions and safety precautions.
The practice of organic gardening is involved, and many people are not correctly informed on the subject. Researching and learning more about the topic will help increase the chances of success.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
