Orchids are some of the most attractive and colorful flowers that come in many shapes and sizes. Growing them at home is somewhat tricky, but they will reward you with their beauty if given the proper conditions.
The orchid family is the largest and most diverse in the plant world. They grow in tropical rain forests as well as temperate forests of North America and Europe.
The pink lady slipper orchid is a wildflower that grows throughout the Eastern United States and is the state wildflower of New Hampshire. It grows up to 15 inches in height, has bright pink to white petals, and grows in large clusters in partially shaded forested areas. Another native one is the showy orchid, which has pink-purple flowers and is four to eight inches high. Both are native to Georgia.
Phalaenopsis, Cattleya, and the Dendrobium species of orchids are the most common ones used indoors. Phalaenopsis, sometimes known as “moth orchid” has long arching petals of differing colors. They bloom in the winter and early spring, with the flowers staying fresh for a couple of months. They require less light than the other orchids.
The Cattleya species is the most common orchid sold, and the plants bloom once a year in the fall or the spring. They last only a couple of weeks and are popular for corsages. Dendrobium orchids produces long petals that vary in color from white to lavender during the fall and winter, with blossoms lasting up to four weeks.
Caring for your orchids more difficult than houseplants, but they will thrive if given the proper requirements. The nighttime temperatures should be no lower than 60 degrees, and the daytime temperatures 70 to 80 degrees. They require adequate amounts of light but avoid direct sunlight.
Lack of light is the main reason why orchids fail to bloom. They need sufficient water to keep the soil evenly moist, but the plants will suffer in waterlogged soil. Make sure the containers have holes at the bottom where the water can drain.
They require adequate fertilization. Water-soluble fertilizers are best, and some are specially formulated for orchids. Apply according to label directions and avoid over-fertilization. When they finish flowering, reduce the amounts of water and fertilizer until new foliage appears.
Orchids love humidity. One way to increase its levels is to place the pots in trays of gravel and water. Make sure the plants have adequate amounts of air movement since excessive moisture can cause diseases.
Most of these orchids are epiphytes meaning they have fleshy roots attached to trees to absorb water and nutrients. Thus they prefer to grow in soilless mixtures or attached to a small branch. Avoid using soil, which will cause the plant to suffer and perish. They require a unique growing mix, with some brands being sold exclusively for orchids.
Though somewhat of a challenge to grow due to their particular requirements, orchids have many positive attributes. Try growing some to add color to your home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.