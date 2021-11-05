One of the most beautiful plants is the spring-flowering bulbs. Many species provide color to the spring landscape. Tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus, and many others offer beauty with their prolific blooms. Right now is the prime time for planting these bulbs.
Fall is the correct time to plant many bulbs in the home garden. It ensures that the bulb will receive the natural chilling necessary for proper flowering. Also, autumn planting allows the bulb to develop a robust root system to support those spring blossoms.
Local garden centers have many flowering bulbs for sale. Most are hardy across the state of Georgia. Not all bulbs perennialize, meaning they come back every year with the same level of flowering. They tend to decline after only a few years. Tulips are essentially annuals, while hyacinths can last a couple of years because our warm temperatures shorten the length of time foliage remains on the plant.
When selecting your bulbs, look for bulbs that are heavy, firm, and unblemished. Those that have bruised, soft, or have surface cuts may be prone to rotting after planting. Most bulbs perform best in full sun, although bulbs will perform well in light shade under deciduous trees. The bulbs flower before the leaves of deciduous trees appears and have finished their blooming and growth before heavy shade develops.
Always be sure to select well-drained sites. Though the bulbs can tolerate a wide range of soil types, wet conditions will cause them to deteriorate. In areas with poor drainage, consider building a berm or raised bed to promote good soil drainage.
Bulbs can vary tremendously in size and shape. How deep should the bulbs be planted? A rule of thumb is to plant bulbs at a depth that is about three times the bulb’s diameter. Large bulbs are planted more deeply than smaller bulbs. If bulbs are planted too deeply, they may “run out of gas” before the developing shoot reaches the surface. When planted too shallow, they are more prone to moisture stress and winter injury.
The spacing for bulbs in the landscape varies according to the bulb’s size and the desired landscape effect. Small bulbs like grape hyacinth should be planted only about three inches apart, while a large daffodil may need a spacing of up to 12 inches. Remember that the closer bulbs are planted, the sooner they will need to be divided. However, the most stunning effect in the landscape is achieved when bulbs are planted grouped rather than widely scattered across the landscape.
To keep the bulbs healthy, you need to remember not to remove their foliage too quickly after flowering. Even after the flowers fade, a bulb’s leaves collect the energy required to produce the following year’s flowers. For best results, allow the foliage to remain until it begins to wither naturally, which can take several weeks.
Consider planting bulbs now for an attractive spring display and enjoy the beauty they will provide. If you would like to learn more about flowering bulbs, UGA Extension Gwinnett will have a virtual presentation on the subject on Tuesday evening, November 16, at 6:00 pm. Please contact the Extension office to register.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.