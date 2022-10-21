IMG_1657.JPG

 Photo: Tim Daly

One of the most beautiful plants is the spring-flowering bulbs. Many species provide color to the spring landscape. Tulips, daffodils, hyacinths, crocus, and many others offer beauty with their prolific blooms. Right now, is the prime time for planting these bulbs.

Fall is the correct time to plant many bulbs in the home garden. It ensures that the bulb will receive the natural chilling necessary for proper flowering. Also, autumn planting allows the bulb to develop a robust root system to support those spring blossoms.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

