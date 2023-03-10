Tall Fescue.JPG

Applying seed to fescue lawns is best accomplished in the early fall but can also be done in March.

 Photo: Tim Daly

We are coming to the end of winter with springtime around the corner. Now is the time to prepare your lawn for the growing season. Its condition during this critical period will impact its quality throughout the rest of the year. Your lawn can be healthy and attractive throughout the season by taking several simple steps.

Warm-season lawns that include Bermuda, zoysia, centipede, and St. Augustine grasses will be brown until April when the warmer weather will cause them to start greening up. The process can take two to six weeks, depending on the weather conditions and cultivars of turfgrasses.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

