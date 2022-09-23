The typical local gardener usually plans to plant shrubs and ornamental trees in March and April. Successful results have convinced many gardeners that spring is the best time of the year to plant. However, you can install them in the fall with excellent results.

In our area, in the colder weather, the top parts of the plants grow very little, but the roots of shrubs and trees continually grow throughout the fall, winter, and early spring months. The roots will grow actively when the soil temperature is above 45 degrees. The soil temperature six inches deep in Georgia seldom drops below 45 degrees F except January to mid-February. Root growth accelerates four to six weeks before spring top growth starts on most plants.

Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.

