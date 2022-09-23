The typical local gardener usually plans to plant shrubs and ornamental trees in March and April. Successful results have convinced many gardeners that spring is the best time of the year to plant. However, you can install them in the fall with excellent results.
In our area, in the colder weather, the top parts of the plants grow very little, but the roots of shrubs and trees continually grow throughout the fall, winter, and early spring months. The roots will grow actively when the soil temperature is above 45 degrees. The soil temperature six inches deep in Georgia seldom drops below 45 degrees F except January to mid-February. Root growth accelerates four to six weeks before spring top growth starts on most plants.
This information has several practical applications. Shrubs planted in the fall will get a jump on spring-planted shrubs. If the roots have moved out into the surrounding soil during the dormant period, then the spring and summer flush of growth can be much greater than the same plant that remained in a nursery container over the winter. The larger the soil area the roots have moved into, the better these recently planted shrubs will establish themselves. Shrubs with roots from the root ball that grow into the native soil will be more able to pull water from the soil, especially when the soil dries slightly.
Plants with roots in a large area of soil can withstand the stress of hot, dry weather much better than a similar plant that has just been transplanted from a nursery container, which means that late spring-planted shrubs will need very close attention for at least three months until they make outward growth.
When planting, ensure the hole is dug twice the size of the rootball and no deeper than the top. If the roots are pot-bound, use a razor or knife to make three cuts on the sides of the root ball and break up. Place the plant in the hole and backfill with the removed soil. Do not add any organic soil amendments. Research has shown that doing so is unnecessary and could cause issues for the plant.
Carefully water the trees and shrubs after planting during dry spells until the weather gets cold. The shrubs will seldom need watering during wet winter months. Remember that a shrub planted from a gallon container can remove water from only a gallon of soil immediately after planting. Often, the surrounding soil can be moist, and the container soil where all the roots are dry. If this issue occurs over time, then the plant will suffer and may perish.
Another advantage of fall shrub planting is that most garden centers are well stocked with various plants, and their employees also have more time to answer your questions.
So plant your trees and shrubs now to get a head start on the next year’s growing season.
Timothy Daly is an Agricultural and Natural Resource Extension Agent with UGA Extension Gwinnett.
